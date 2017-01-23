profile
starlight
7
Likes
Likers
starlight
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 63
visites since opening : 69054
starlight > blog
Star Wars 8 : THE LAST JEDI (Titre officiel !)
Le grand retour de Luke Skywalker ! (Le dernier Jedi en Français)

    tags :
    23
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:22 PM by starlight
    comments (47)
    shinz0 posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:26 PM
    noctisluciscaelu posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:26 PM
    Rey sera le dernier Jedi ?
    redmi31 posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:27 PM
    Le dernier Jedi ?? Luke va mourir ou quoi ?
    shinz0 posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:27 PM
    noctisluciscaelu Rey n'est pas encore Jedi donc c'est LUKE
    neo810 posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:27 PM
    noctisluciscaelu j'ai lu qu'il avait signé pour le 9 éme et avec la mort de Carrie Fisher ça m'étonnerais qu'ils fassent mourir un autre perso
    noctisluciscaelu posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:31 PM
    neo810 shinz0 Donc Rey ne deviandra pas un Jedi ? HUUUUMMM
    ritalix posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:33 PM
    bof
    haloman posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:34 PM
    Hummmmmm
    jwolf posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:36 PM
    vivement la bande annonce
    giru posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:36 PM
    noctisluciscaelu Elle va peut être devenir un Sith, comme certains théories suggèrent qu'elle est la descendante de Palpatine
    shinz0 posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:37 PM
    giru sérieusement la descendante de Palpatine, pourquoi pas
    neo810 posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:38 PM
    noctisluciscaelu bah dans le 9 c'est fort possible
    contra posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:40 PM
    Jedi au pluriel ne prend pas de "s", donc impossible de savoir si il parle du dernier Jedi ou des derniers Jedi.

    + Trico incomin.
    vonkuru posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:40 PM
    S'ailler, c'est fini. :x
    shinz0 posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:41 PM
    contra
    giru posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:42 PM
    contra le titre français est au singulier... "le dernier". Après, ça peut être intentionnel ou juste ne rien vouloir dire.

    Luke est le dernier Jedi, pour le moment.
    linkstar posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:42 PM
    En espérant qu'ils fassent une belle fin à la Princess Leia et Carrie Fisher vu qu'ils ne comptent pas la faire apparaître dans le 9. Tout du moins en CGI.
    shinz0 posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:44 PM
    Il aurait du l'appeler : The Last Master Jedi
    thomass2 posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:44 PM
    Techniquement le dernier Jedi "actuel" c'est Luke, cherchez pas des explications alambiquées...
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:45 PM
    Dans star wars ils peuvent maîtriser la force sans pour autant être jedi ou sith.
    lordguyver posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:46 PM
    Hâte de voir le film
    shinz0 posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:49 PM
    hijikatamayora13 exactement Princesse Leia d'ailleurs et peut être Finn
    forst11 posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:49 PM
    Vivement le premier teaser de ce 8ème volet
    bobobiwan posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:52 PM
    Putain, j'adore !!! MEGA HYPE !!!
    chronokami posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:52 PM
    le ou les jedi... intéressant. Et ce titre en rouge, spéculation
    gat posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:54 PM
    Le rouge n'est pas anodin je pense.
    shinz0 posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:56 PM
    J'ai bien aimé le 7 mais par pitié le "remake/reboot/hommage" ça va une fois mais pas deux fois j'espère

    Perso ça sera un teaser et pas plus, pas de trailer jusqu'à la sortie du film, je l'ai fait pour The Hobbit 2 et 3, je vais le refaire
    contra posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:58 PM
    giru Ah j'avais pas vu le titre français.

    gat Ca fait très Le Retour du Jedi.
    angelcloud posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:58 PM
    My body is ready
    lz posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:58 PM
    Je pense qu'ils veulent parler de Luke, car toute l'histoire de cet épisode tournera autour de ce personnage.
    electron posted the 01/23/2017 at 05:00 PM
    Mouais, bof le titre! Un caméo ou finalement Rey serait Sith et Kylo le dernier jedi, pourquoi pas!
    thomass2 posted the 01/23/2017 at 05:01 PM
    shinz0 Lis Le Hobbit , tu te feras une autre opinion des films ^^
    shinz0 posted the 01/23/2017 at 05:02 PM
    Les mauvaises langues vous diront qu'ils attendaient comme titre : Le Premier Ordre contre-attaque
    shinz0 posted the 01/23/2017 at 05:04 PM
    thomass2 je m'en doute mais c'est le seul exemple de grosse saga de films qui m'est venu à l'esprit
    arngrim posted the 01/23/2017 at 05:06 PM
    Ah non pas Luke qui meurt, tuez Rey mais pas lui!
    gat posted the 01/23/2017 at 05:08 PM
    contra Star Wars VIII : The Last Jedi.

    Rien qu'en le prononçant à haute voix, j'suis hypé.
    starlight posted the 01/23/2017 at 05:10 PM
    gat Pour moi c'est mon titre préféré des 8 films, j'ai pas honte de le dire.
    stewiie posted the 01/23/2017 at 05:11 PM
    J'ai hate J'espere qu'il sera aussi bon que le VII et pas comme cet etron de RO.
    shinz0 posted the 01/23/2017 at 05:11 PM
    En espérant qu'ils ressuscitent Jyn Erso comme ils l'ont fait avec Dark Maul dans Star Wars The Clone Wars et Star Wars Rebels

    spike1 posted the 01/23/2017 at 05:16 PM
    Un titre rouge, un dernier Jedi, peut être une référence à Kylo Ren
    raioh posted the 01/23/2017 at 05:17 PM
    - Rey se fait entrainer par Luke
    - Luke affronte Kylo et meurt
    - Je suis ton père
    - NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
    - Rey perd contre Kylo, mais arrive à s’échapper
    - Kylo retourne dans la lumière à l'épisode 9
    - Rey et Kylo affrontent Smoke et gagnent

    Fin.
    sauronsg posted the 01/23/2017 at 05:19 PM
    - Kylo lit les info et voit qu'il aurait mieux fait de tuer sa mère plutôt que son père .
    - Fin
    -
    angelcloud posted the 01/23/2017 at 05:28 PM
    gat Fin d'année en apothéose
    gat posted the 01/23/2017 at 05:31 PM
    angelcloud starlight Battlefront II & The Last Jedi. What else ?
    angelcloud posted the 01/23/2017 at 05:35 PM
    gat Déjà hâte d'y être
    kidicarus posted the 01/23/2017 at 05:36 PM
    Peut être que Rey sera le dernier Jedi à être formé par Luke?
    Ou simplement le dernier Jedi, car il n'y aura plus de maître formateur.

    Et pour Kylo Ren, il ne risque pas de revenir dans la lumière vu qu'il sombre dans la folie, mais pourrait retourner contre Snoke par vengeance, pouvoir ou autres raisons bien dégueulasses.

    Bref, vivement décembre et le premier trailer.
    redmi31 posted the 01/23/2017 at 05:41 PM
    shinz0 Merci du spoil
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre