kyogamer
,
fortep
,
lordguyver
,
tvirus
,
terminator
,
minx
,
strifedcloud
starlight
starlight
> blog
Star Wars 8 : THE LAST JEDI (Titre officiel !)
Le grand retour de Luke Skywalker ! (Le dernier Jedi en Français)
tags :
23
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:22 PM by starlight
starlight
comments (
47
)
shinz0
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:26 PM
noctisluciscaelu
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:26 PM
Rey sera le dernier Jedi ?
redmi31
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:27 PM
Le dernier Jedi ?? Luke va mourir ou quoi ?
shinz0
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:27 PM
noctisluciscaelu
Rey n'est pas encore Jedi donc c'est LUKE
neo810
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:27 PM
noctisluciscaelu
j'ai lu qu'il avait signé pour le 9 éme et avec la mort de Carrie Fisher ça m'étonnerais qu'ils fassent mourir un autre perso
noctisluciscaelu
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:31 PM
neo810
shinz0
Donc Rey ne deviandra pas un Jedi ? HUUUUMMM
ritalix
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:33 PM
bof
haloman
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:34 PM
Hummmmmm
jwolf
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:36 PM
vivement la bande annonce
giru
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:36 PM
noctisluciscaelu
Elle va peut être devenir un Sith, comme certains théories suggèrent qu'elle est la descendante de Palpatine
shinz0
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:37 PM
giru
sérieusement la descendante de Palpatine, pourquoi pas
neo810
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:38 PM
noctisluciscaelu
bah dans le 9 c'est fort possible
contra
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:40 PM
Jedi au pluriel ne prend pas de "s", donc impossible de savoir si il parle du dernier Jedi ou des derniers Jedi.
+ Trico incomin.
vonkuru
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:40 PM
S'ailler, c'est fini. :x
shinz0
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:41 PM
contra
giru
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:42 PM
contra
le titre français est au singulier... "le dernier". Après, ça peut être intentionnel ou juste ne rien vouloir dire.
Luke est le dernier Jedi, pour le moment.
linkstar
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:42 PM
En espérant qu'ils fassent une belle fin à la Princess Leia et Carrie Fisher vu qu'ils ne comptent pas la faire apparaître dans le 9. Tout du moins en CGI.
shinz0
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:44 PM
Il aurait du l'appeler : The Last Master Jedi
thomass2
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:44 PM
Techniquement le dernier Jedi "actuel" c'est Luke, cherchez pas des explications alambiquées...
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:45 PM
Dans star wars ils peuvent maîtriser la force sans pour autant être jedi ou sith.
lordguyver
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:46 PM
Hâte de voir le film
shinz0
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:49 PM
hijikatamayora13
exactement Princesse Leia d'ailleurs et peut être Finn
forst11
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:49 PM
Vivement le premier teaser de ce 8ème volet
bobobiwan
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:52 PM
Putain, j'adore !!! MEGA HYPE !!!
chronokami
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:52 PM
le ou les jedi... intéressant. Et ce titre en rouge, spéculation
gat
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:54 PM
Le rouge n'est pas anodin je pense.
shinz0
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:56 PM
J'ai bien aimé le 7 mais par pitié le "remake/reboot/hommage" ça va une fois mais pas deux fois j'espère
Perso ça sera un teaser et pas plus, pas de trailer jusqu'à la sortie du film, je l'ai fait pour The Hobbit 2 et 3, je vais le refaire
contra
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:58 PM
giru
Ah j'avais pas vu le titre français.
gat
Ca fait très Le Retour du Jedi.
angelcloud
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:58 PM
My body is ready
lz
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:58 PM
Je pense qu'ils veulent parler de Luke, car toute l'histoire de cet épisode tournera autour de ce personnage.
electron
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 05:00 PM
Mouais, bof le titre! Un caméo ou finalement Rey serait Sith et Kylo le dernier jedi, pourquoi pas!
thomass2
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 05:01 PM
shinz0
Lis Le Hobbit , tu te feras une autre opinion des films ^^
shinz0
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 05:02 PM
Les mauvaises langues vous diront qu'ils attendaient comme titre :
Le Premier Ordre contre-attaque
shinz0
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 05:04 PM
thomass2
je m'en doute mais c'est le seul exemple de grosse saga de films qui m'est venu à l'esprit
arngrim
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 05:06 PM
Ah non pas Luke qui meurt, tuez Rey mais pas lui!
gat
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 05:08 PM
contra
Star Wars VIII : The Last Jedi.
Rien qu'en le prononçant à haute voix, j'suis hypé.
starlight
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 05:10 PM
gat
Pour moi c'est mon titre préféré des 8 films, j'ai pas honte de le dire.
stewiie
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 05:11 PM
J'ai hate
J'espere qu'il sera aussi bon que le VII et pas comme cet etron de RO.
shinz0
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 05:11 PM
En espérant qu'ils ressuscitent
Jyn Erso
comme ils l'ont fait avec Dark Maul dans Star Wars The Clone Wars et Star Wars Rebels
spike1
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 05:16 PM
Un titre rouge, un dernier Jedi, peut être une référence à Kylo Ren
raioh
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 05:17 PM
- Rey se fait entrainer par Luke
- Luke affronte Kylo et meurt
- Je suis ton père
- NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
- Rey perd contre Kylo, mais arrive à s’échapper
- Kylo retourne dans la lumière à l'épisode 9
- Rey et Kylo affrontent Smoke et gagnent
Fin.
sauronsg
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 05:19 PM
- Kylo lit les info et voit qu'il aurait mieux fait de tuer sa mère plutôt que son père .
- Fin
-
angelcloud
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 05:28 PM
gat
Fin d'année en apothéose
gat
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 05:31 PM
angelcloud
starlight
Battlefront II & The Last Jedi. What else ?
angelcloud
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 05:35 PM
gat
Déjà hâte d'y être
kidicarus
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 05:36 PM
Peut être que Rey sera le dernier Jedi à être formé par Luke?
Ou simplement le dernier Jedi, car il n'y aura plus de maître formateur.
Et pour Kylo Ren, il ne risque pas de revenir dans la lumière vu qu'il sombre dans la folie, mais pourrait retourner contre Snoke par vengeance, pouvoir ou autres raisons bien dégueulasses.
Bref, vivement décembre et le premier trailer.
redmi31
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 05:41 PM
shinz0
Merci du spoil
