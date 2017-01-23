home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Sofian Le GEEK
[url=https://www.facebook.com/Sofian-Le-GEEK-1445136102181611/ ][/url]
profile
214
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
terminator
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
monsieurpatcher
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
zekk
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
lordguyver
,
yurilowelle
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
jwolf
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
ootaniisensei
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
brun201
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
racsnk
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
ykarin
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
basto
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
hashtag
,
alexkidd
,
ellie
,
xell
,
belisama
,
gamekyo
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
astralbouille
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
yogfei
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
corvo
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cristaleus
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
guiguif
,
junaldinho
,
drockspace
,
segaxnintendo
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
natedrake
,
kenpokan
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
kwathor
sofianlegeek
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1
visites since opening :
1163
sofianlegeek
> blog
Découvrez la Nintendo Switch
Après mon passage au Salon Nintendo Switch, voici mes impressions. Si la vidéo vous a plus, abonnez-vous à ma chaîne YouTube :-)
Merci
https://youtu.be/VhtRNZqtxSU
https://youtu.be/VhtRNZqtxSU
tags :
nintendo
mario
zelda
arms
nintendo switch
1 2 switch
salon nintendo
joy con
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/23/2017 at 03:33 PM by
sofianlegeek
comments (
14
)
lion93
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 03:47 PM
et si elle nous plaît pas tu nous payes le Kebab ?
sofianlegeek
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 03:50 PM
Non. Pk? Je devrais ?
edgar
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 03:52 PM
Très rassurant pour la prise en main des Joy-Con, voilà une crainte en moins vis-à-vis de la console.
lion93
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 03:52 PM
x) c'était une supposition
sofianlegeek
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 03:53 PM
Pareil. J'ai été rassuré ;-)
sofianlegeek
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 03:54 PM
Lol Lion93
pokute
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 03:55 PM
J'aimerais bien avoir une idée du poids réel, la plaque métallique alourdissait la console. En tout cas, elle a l'air super bien finie, un bel objet ! Hâte d'être au 3 mars !
sofianlegeek
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 03:57 PM
Le poid en console portable est très correcte. La preuve, je la tenais d'une main en filmant. Après, pour la console complète, ça reste raisonnable ;-)
amario
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 03:59 PM
je suis d'accord la console est top mais le line up est inexistant
pokute
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:05 PM
Justement, le poids était correct malgré la plaque, elle doit être hyper légère sans cette plaque !
Le Line UP n'est pas ouf mais ce qui arrive les mois suivants comblent très bien ce vide!
Puis bon, ça remonte à quand le dernier Line UP d'une console qui ai été vraiment bien ? Il n'y a eu aucun bon Line UP depuis la game cube...
urb4nzak
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:06 PM
sofianlegeek
comme toi le fait de tester et de prendre la console m'a vraiment rassuré sur pas mal de points (joy con, qualite ecran, taille de la switch etc...)
uga
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:07 PM
Belle video bon courage pour la suite!
sofianlegeek
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:08 PM
D'ailleurs, concernant nintendo... pour ma part je m'étais arrêté à la game cube. C'était une très bonne machine. Le 1er pikmin ! Remake de resident evil et metal gear ! Ça c'était du game ;-)
sofianlegeek
posted
the 01/23/2017 at 04:09 PM
Merci
Uga
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Le Line UP n'est pas ouf mais ce qui arrive les mois suivants comblent très bien ce vide!
Puis bon, ça remonte à quand le dernier Line UP d'une console qui ai été vraiment bien ? Il n'y a eu aucun bon Line UP depuis la game cube...