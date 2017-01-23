[url=https://www.facebook.com/Sofian-Le-GEEK-1445136102181611/ ][/url]
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Découvrez la Nintendo Switch
Après mon passage au Salon Nintendo Switch, voici mes impressions. Si la vidéo vous a plus, abonnez-vous à ma chaîne YouTube :-)
Merci
https://youtu.be/VhtRNZqtxSU
    tags : nintendo mario zelda arms nintendo switch 1 2 switch salon nintendo joy con
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/23/2017 at 03:33 PM by sofianlegeek
    comments (14)
    lion93 posted the 01/23/2017 at 03:47 PM
    et si elle nous plaît pas tu nous payes le Kebab ?
    sofianlegeek posted the 01/23/2017 at 03:50 PM
    Non. Pk? Je devrais ?
    edgar posted the 01/23/2017 at 03:52 PM
    Très rassurant pour la prise en main des Joy-Con, voilà une crainte en moins vis-à-vis de la console.
    lion93 posted the 01/23/2017 at 03:52 PM
    x) c'était une supposition
    sofianlegeek posted the 01/23/2017 at 03:53 PM
    Pareil. J'ai été rassuré ;-)
    sofianlegeek posted the 01/23/2017 at 03:54 PM
    Lol Lion93
    pokute posted the 01/23/2017 at 03:55 PM
    J'aimerais bien avoir une idée du poids réel, la plaque métallique alourdissait la console. En tout cas, elle a l'air super bien finie, un bel objet ! Hâte d'être au 3 mars !
    sofianlegeek posted the 01/23/2017 at 03:57 PM
    Le poid en console portable est très correcte. La preuve, je la tenais d'une main en filmant. Après, pour la console complète, ça reste raisonnable ;-)
    amario posted the 01/23/2017 at 03:59 PM
    je suis d'accord la console est top mais le line up est inexistant
    pokute posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:05 PM
    Justement, le poids était correct malgré la plaque, elle doit être hyper légère sans cette plaque !

    Le Line UP n'est pas ouf mais ce qui arrive les mois suivants comblent très bien ce vide!
    Puis bon, ça remonte à quand le dernier Line UP d'une console qui ai été vraiment bien ? Il n'y a eu aucun bon Line UP depuis la game cube...
    urb4nzak posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:06 PM
    sofianlegeek comme toi le fait de tester et de prendre la console m'a vraiment rassuré sur pas mal de points (joy con, qualite ecran, taille de la switch etc...)
    uga posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:07 PM
    Belle video bon courage pour la suite!
    sofianlegeek posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:08 PM
    D'ailleurs, concernant nintendo... pour ma part je m'étais arrêté à la game cube. C'était une très bonne machine. Le 1er pikmin ! Remake de resident evil et metal gear ! Ça c'était du game ;-)
    sofianlegeek posted the 01/23/2017 at 04:09 PM
    Merci Uga
