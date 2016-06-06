profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
55
Likes
Likers
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sora78
51
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 449
visites since opening : 524837
sora78 > blog
all
Interview du président de Nintendo, Tatsumi Kimishima
Divers




/ - /
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/23/2017 at 11:34 AM by sora78
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre