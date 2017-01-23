Classements
Voici le Top allant du 16 au 22 janvier 2017 d’après Chart-Track :
Et si vous voulez voir le Classement avec les Ventes par Editions séparées, c’est ici :
http://www.chart-track.co.uk/index.jsp?c=p/software/uk/latest/index_test.jsp&ct=110032
Les jeux Final Fantasy XV gagne trois places, Dead Rising 4 perd quatre places, The Last Guardian reste stable, Pokemon Sun perd trois places, Pokemon Moon perd six places, Watch Dogs 2 reste stable, Assassin's Creed : The Ezio Collection reste aussi stable, The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim : Special Edition perd six places, Gears of War 4 gagne deux places, Mafia III perd une place, Rise of the Tomb Raider : 20 Year Edition reste stable, Fallout 4 gagen sept places, Grand Theft Auto V gagne deux places, Uncharted 4 : A Thief’s End perd onze places, et InFamous : Second Son fait son retour…
Source : http://www.chart-track.co.uk/index.jsp?c=p/software/uk/latest/index_test.jsp&ct=110015/
posted the 01/23/2017 at 09:55 AM by link49