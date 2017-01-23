voici les jeux les plus attendu au japon , aucun jeux switch1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 1,458 votes2. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 1,137 votes3. [PS4] Resident Evil VII – 1,063 votes4. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 1,028 votes5. [PS4] Resident Evil 7 – 819 votes6. [PS4] NieR: Automata – 666 votes7. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 546 votes8. [WIU] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 500 votes9. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 474 votes10. [PS4] Nioh – 429 votes11. [PS4] Musou Stars – 410 votes12. [3DS] The Snack World – 369 votes13. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 355 votes14. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional – 347 votes15. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 294 votes16. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V – 286 votes17. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 284 votes18. [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash – 219 votes19. [PSV] Kamaitachi no Yoru: Rinne Saisei – 196 votes20. [3DS] Lady Layton – 193 votes21. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 182 votes22. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 175 votes23. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 173 votes24. [PSV] Musou Stars – 171 votes25. [PS4] For Honor – 164 votes26. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 162 votes27. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – 152 votes28. [PSP] Ushiro – 147 votes29. [PS4] Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – 144 votes30. [PS4] The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 – 126 votes