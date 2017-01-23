profile
zorrojohn436
Most wanted famitsu : aucun jeux switch
voici les jeux les plus attendu au japon , aucun jeux switch



1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 1,458 votes
2. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 1,137 votes
3. [PS4] Resident Evil VII – 1,063 votes
4. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 1,028 votes
5. [PS4] Resident Evil 7 – 819 votes
6. [PS4] NieR: Automata – 666 votes
7. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 546 votes
8. [WIU] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 500 votes
9. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 474 votes
10. [PS4] Nioh – 429 votes
11. [PS4] Musou Stars – 410 votes
12. [3DS] The Snack World – 369 votes
13. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 355 votes
14. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional – 347 votes
15. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 294 votes
16. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V – 286 votes
17. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 284 votes
18. [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash – 219 votes
19. [PSV] Kamaitachi no Yoru: Rinne Saisei – 196 votes
20. [3DS] Lady Layton – 193 votes
21. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 182 votes
22. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 175 votes
23. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 173 votes
24. [PSV] Musou Stars – 171 votes
25. [PS4] For Honor – 164 votes
26. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 162 votes
27. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – 152 votes
28. [PSP] Ushiro – 147 votes
29. [PS4] Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – 144 votes
30. [PS4] The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 – 126 votes
http://nintendoeverything.com/famitsus-most-wanted-games-1117/
    posted the 01/23/2017 at 09:28 AM by zorrojohn436
    comments (12)
    fiveagainstone posted the 01/23/2017 at 09:31 AM
    "All votes were cast between December 15 and December 21. " La Switch a été présentée le 13 janvier, de rien
    minbox posted the 01/23/2017 at 09:32 AM
    C'est logique il n'y a pas grand chose encore.
    Il paraît que tous les jeux en développement sur Switch finalement ça en fait bien moins que sur la PSVITA qui est considéré par certains comme une console morte.

    Perso je vais attendre pour prendre la Switch, à part Zelda qui sort aussi sur ma WiiU, il n'y a absolument rien qui m'intéresse pour le moment.
    francm1 posted the 01/23/2017 at 09:33 AM
    Bien essayé.
    alucard13 posted the 01/23/2017 at 09:34 AM
    tu peux ajouter aucun jeux xbox one aussi
    shanks posted the 01/23/2017 at 09:34 AM
    Aucun jeu Switch pour un top effectué un mois avant la présentation de la console.

    Quelle surprise

    Remarquons qu'il n'y aucun jeu PS5.
    Sony va mourir.
    kinox31 posted the 01/23/2017 at 09:36 AM


    J'aime bien tes troll mais fais le bien
    alucard13 posted the 01/23/2017 at 09:36 AM
    ce qui fait peur avec la switch c'est qu'ils lancent au moment où la mode des tablettes est fini (voir les résultats des ventes qui accusent une grosse baisse contrairement aux hybride). Je trouve tjs le format trops grand
    shao posted the 01/23/2017 at 09:38 AM
    J'adore. C'est grillé à 500 km mais c'est ça qui fait marrer en fait
    suppaman posted the 01/23/2017 at 09:41 AM
    Well troll

    Bespin d'une demande de ban supplémentaire ?
    kabuki posted the 01/23/2017 at 09:49 AM
    Et quand bien même il y a DQXI et Zelda qui sont aussi des jeux switch :3
    joel9413 posted the 01/23/2017 at 09:54 AM
    J'avoue que c'est un peu du foutage de gueule ton classement xD
    megaman posted the 01/23/2017 at 09:55 AM
    Ce fail, bien joué,
