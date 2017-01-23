voici les jeux les plus attendu au japon , aucun jeux switch
1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 1,458 votes
2. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 1,137 votes
3. [PS4] Resident Evil VII – 1,063 votes
4. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 1,028 votes
5. [PS4] Resident Evil 7 – 819 votes
6. [PS4] NieR: Automata – 666 votes
7. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 546 votes
8. [WIU] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 500 votes
9. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 474 votes
10. [PS4] Nioh – 429 votes
11. [PS4] Musou Stars – 410 votes
12. [3DS] The Snack World – 369 votes
13. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 355 votes
14. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional – 347 votes
15. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 294 votes
16. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V – 286 votes
17. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 284 votes
18. [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash – 219 votes
19. [PSV] Kamaitachi no Yoru: Rinne Saisei – 196 votes
20. [3DS] Lady Layton – 193 votes
21. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 182 votes
22. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 175 votes
23. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 173 votes
24. [PSV] Musou Stars – 171 votes
25. [PS4] For Honor – 164 votes
26. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 162 votes
27. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – 152 votes
28. [PSP] Ushiro – 147 votes
29. [PS4] Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – 144 votes
30. [PS4] The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 – 126 votes
Il paraît que tous les jeux en développement sur Switch finalement ça en fait bien moins que sur la PSVITA qui est considéré par certains comme une console morte.
Perso je vais attendre pour prendre la Switch, à part Zelda qui sort aussi sur ma WiiU, il n'y a absolument rien qui m'intéresse pour le moment.
Quelle surprise
Remarquons qu'il n'y aucun jeu PS5.
Sony va mourir.
J'aime bien tes troll mais fais le bien
Bespin d'une demande de ban supplémentaire ?