L'effet Julien Lepers !
Excellente vidéo que je vous conseil par rapport à l'actualité
:
posted the 01/22/2017 at 03:29 PM by
nmariodk
comments (
6
)
kalas28
posted
the 01/22/2017 at 03:41 PM
non merci.
monsieurx
posted
the 01/22/2017 at 03:49 PM
kalas28
ça pourrait te rendre intelligent , prend pas de risque .
qbigaara49
posted
the 01/22/2017 at 03:54 PM
Je viens de regarder et je suis d'accord pour dire que c'est tres interessant, mais la facon dont c'est amene est minable, donc je peux comprendre
kalas28
s'il a vu que le debut.
qbigaara49
posted
the 01/22/2017 at 04:01 PM
Par contre la vache c'est des fan de mgs tous les sons qu'il y a de la serie la vache
kurosu
posted
the 01/22/2017 at 04:10 PM
Que c'est naze
xxther3dxx
posted
the 01/22/2017 at 04:16 PM
Cependant c'est un truc connu en sociologie....
