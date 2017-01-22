Le Blog de NmarioDk
profile
nmariodk
24
Likes
Likers
nmariodk
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 123
visites since opening : 137494
nmariodk > blog
all
L'effet Julien Lepers !
Excellente vidéo que je vous conseil par rapport à l'actualité :

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/22/2017 at 03:29 PM by nmariodk
    comments (6)
    kalas28 posted the 01/22/2017 at 03:41 PM
    non merci.
    monsieurx posted the 01/22/2017 at 03:49 PM
    kalas28 ça pourrait te rendre intelligent , prend pas de risque .
    qbigaara49 posted the 01/22/2017 at 03:54 PM
    Je viens de regarder et je suis d'accord pour dire que c'est tres interessant, mais la facon dont c'est amene est minable, donc je peux comprendre kalas28 s'il a vu que le debut.
    qbigaara49 posted the 01/22/2017 at 04:01 PM
    Par contre la vache c'est des fan de mgs tous les sons qu'il y a de la serie la vache
    kurosu posted the 01/22/2017 at 04:10 PM
    Que c'est naze
    xxther3dxx posted the 01/22/2017 at 04:16 PM
    Cependant c'est un truc connu en sociologie....
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre