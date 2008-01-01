Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
profile
Jeux Vidéo
213
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
koopaskill
9
Likes
Likers
koopaskill
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 193
visites since opening : 69004
koopaskill > blog
DBZ Dokkan Battle (JAP) - Invocations Goku Kaioken
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui je vous propose quelques invocations sur le nouveau portail sorti sur la version japonaise avec un taux de drop SSR doublée et qui s'élève à 18%

Bon visionnage

https://youtu.be/gFx7e2sHp7U
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/22/2017 at 02:25 PM by koopaskill
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre