link49
,
sakonoko
,
jf17
,
neckbreaker71
,
spawnini
,
hyoga57
manon66
manon66
blog
Ma PP Youtube, vous en pensez quoi ?
http://hpics.li/64d24ac
Ma chaîne Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV1Ah1Kstsy_F1EeDAvdSMA/featured
Ma première vidéo sort ce soir.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/22/2017 at 12:55 PM by
manon66
comments (
12
)
thor
posted
the 01/22/2017 at 12:59 PM
Lasso magnétique.
xyldan
posted
the 01/22/2017 at 12:59 PM
kevisiano
posted
the 01/22/2017 at 01:01 PM
t'as vla le chakra autour de toi
manon66
posted
the 01/22/2017 at 01:03 PM
Grave !
hyoga57
posted
the 01/22/2017 at 01:12 PM
manon66
Avec ton article, tu me fais penser qu'il faudrait que je mette également quelques vidéos.
Et jolie photo au passage.
manon66
posted
the 01/22/2017 at 01:13 PM
hyoga57
Merci c'est gentil
aiolia081
posted
the 01/22/2017 at 01:23 PM
Une belle femme avec une belle manette.
On jugera la qualité des vidéos avec nos humbles avis ! Moi aussi suis dans le game
:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8gTloXg0zDkZHEIsePsF3Q
. Comme certain sur Gamekyo.
Evilchris
Avoue c'est de toi le découpage
mickele
posted
the 01/22/2017 at 01:26 PM
Bien pour attirer les gamekyoeur en chaleur
hyoga57
posted
the 01/22/2017 at 01:28 PM
aiolia081
Bon, toi aussi je vais te mettre un vote sur ta chaîne tel un fourbe.
Ps : Voici la mienne sans présentation.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXWwzB2fwq_1WBusXOVPakQ/videos
hyoga57
posted
the 01/22/2017 at 01:30 PM
C'est fait pour ma part, jeune lion.
aiolia081
posted
the 01/22/2017 at 01:33 PM
hyoga57
J'aime toute cette entre-aide
hyoga57
posted
the 01/22/2017 at 01:34 PM
aiolia081
YouTube est un monde vaste et sans pitié pour les faibles que nous sommes, vive l'entraide via Gamekyo.
