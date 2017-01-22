profile
manon66 > blog
Ma PP Youtube, vous en pensez quoi ?
http://hpics.li/64d24ac

Ma chaîne Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV1Ah1Kstsy_F1EeDAvdSMA/featured

Ma première vidéo sort ce soir.
    posted the 01/22/2017 at 12:55 PM by manon66
    comments (12)
    thor posted the 01/22/2017 at 12:59 PM
    Lasso magnétique.
    xyldan posted the 01/22/2017 at 12:59 PM
    kevisiano posted the 01/22/2017 at 01:01 PM
    t'as vla le chakra autour de toi
    manon66 posted the 01/22/2017 at 01:03 PM
    Grave !
    hyoga57 posted the 01/22/2017 at 01:12 PM
    manon66 Avec ton article, tu me fais penser qu'il faudrait que je mette également quelques vidéos.

    Et jolie photo au passage.
    manon66 posted the 01/22/2017 at 01:13 PM
    hyoga57 Merci c'est gentil
    aiolia081 posted the 01/22/2017 at 01:23 PM
    Une belle femme avec une belle manette.

    On jugera la qualité des vidéos avec nos humbles avis ! Moi aussi suis dans le game : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8gTloXg0zDkZHEIsePsF3Q . Comme certain sur Gamekyo.

    Evilchris Avoue c'est de toi le découpage
    mickele posted the 01/22/2017 at 01:26 PM
    Bien pour attirer les gamekyoeur en chaleur
    hyoga57 posted the 01/22/2017 at 01:28 PM
    aiolia081 Bon, toi aussi je vais te mettre un vote sur ta chaîne tel un fourbe.

    Ps : Voici la mienne sans présentation.

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXWwzB2fwq_1WBusXOVPakQ/videos
    hyoga57 posted the 01/22/2017 at 01:30 PM
    C'est fait pour ma part, jeune lion.
    aiolia081 posted the 01/22/2017 at 01:33 PM
    hyoga57 J'aime toute cette entre-aide
    hyoga57 posted the 01/22/2017 at 01:34 PM
    aiolia081 YouTube est un monde vaste et sans pitié pour les faibles que nous sommes, vive l'entraide via Gamekyo.
