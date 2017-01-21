profile
Ace Combat 7
name : Ace Combat 7
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : N.C
genre : action
PSVR: Du gameplay pour Ace Combat 7
News


Ace Combat se montre dans sa version VR ( Il sera aussi jouable sans le casque ) à l'occasion du Taipei Game Show.



    posted the 01/21/2017 at 11:08 PM by lightning
    comments (11)
    gat posted the 01/21/2017 at 11:11 PM
    Comment ça a l'air de buter.
    arrrghl posted the 01/21/2017 at 11:11 PM
    voila ! ça, ça donne envie putain !
    bigboy3 posted the 01/21/2017 at 11:16 PM
    Ayant le PSVR, je ne prendrais pas ce jeux, pk ? Car rien que la mision star wars (mgnifique au passage), mais mis vraiment mal a l'aise, au dela du motion sikness, j'etait perdu niveau repair.
    alors non merci
    lightning posted the 01/21/2017 at 11:18 PM
    L'immersion de ouf

    Par contre à mon avis faut pas être trop fragile
    kabuki posted the 01/21/2017 at 11:20 PM
    Je vais kiffer la tête les jeux d'avion en Vr
    grievous32 posted the 01/21/2017 at 11:21 PM
    Faudrait que les vidéos soient en résolution moins bonne et avec une belle trame sur l'image pour donner un vrai aperçu de ce que ça donnerait.

    La VR c'est à chier
    cirdoel posted the 01/21/2017 at 11:31 PM
    Dire que j'avais tester un simulateur vr à la cité des sciences . Bordel si j'avais les moyens je prendrais ce psvr . Avec resident 7 , gt sport etu air combat ce serai le pied mais bon je l'ai ferai sur mon écran en attendant
    sora78 posted the 01/21/2017 at 11:34 PM
    Punaise sa à l'air ouf
    ninja17 posted the 01/21/2017 at 11:43 PM
    lightning c'est clair quoi , tain on peut tourner la tête et voir indépendemment u reste
    lightning posted the 01/21/2017 at 11:46 PM
    ninja17 c'est un peu le principe de la VR, tu peux regarder partout. ^^
    sorakaminari posted the 01/22/2017 at 12:02 AM
    Shincloud Tu peux imaginer maintenant
