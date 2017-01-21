home page
PSVR: Du gameplay pour Ace Combat 7
News
Ace Combat se montre dans sa version VR (
Il sera aussi jouable sans le casque
) à l'occasion du Taipei Game Show.
:
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/21/2017 at 11:08 PM by
lightning
comments (
11
)
gat
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 11:11 PM
Comment ça a l'air de buter.
arrrghl
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 11:11 PM
voila ! ça, ça donne envie putain !
bigboy3
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 11:16 PM
Ayant le PSVR, je ne prendrais pas ce jeux, pk ? Car rien que la mision star wars (mgnifique au passage), mais mis vraiment mal a l'aise, au dela du motion sikness, j'etait perdu niveau repair.
alors non merci
lightning
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 11:18 PM
L'immersion de ouf
Par contre à mon avis faut pas être trop fragile
kabuki
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 11:20 PM
Je vais kiffer la tête les jeux d'avion en Vr
grievous32
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 11:21 PM
Faudrait que les vidéos soient en résolution moins bonne et avec une belle trame sur l'image pour donner un vrai aperçu de ce que ça donnerait.
La VR c'est à chier
cirdoel
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 11:31 PM
Dire que j'avais tester un simulateur vr à la cité des sciences . Bordel si j'avais les moyens je prendrais ce psvr . Avec resident 7 , gt sport etu air combat ce serai le pied mais bon je l'ai ferai sur mon écran en attendant
sora78
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 11:34 PM
Punaise sa à l'air ouf
ninja17
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 11:43 PM
lightning
c'est clair quoi
, tain on peut tourner la tête et voir indépendemment u reste
lightning
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 11:46 PM
ninja17
c'est un peu le principe de la VR, tu peux regarder partout. ^^
sorakaminari
posted
the 01/22/2017 at 12:02 AM
Shincloud
Tu peux imaginer maintenant
