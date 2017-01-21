home page
JRPG old school - The Legend of Heroes VII : Ao no Kiseki Evolution ( Guide FR de l'épisode précédent diponible sur http://wajinokiseki.blogspot.be/p/le-guide-de-zero-no-kiseki-est-termine.html )
Et si on regardait le Taïpei Game Show 2017 ? ?
C'est actuellement en cours jusqu'au
24 Janvier inclus
.
L'introduction du président de Playstation Asia
Voici encore du gameplay de Gundam Versus
Gematsu
-
http://gematsu.com/2017/01/sony-announces-taipei-game-show-2017-stage-schedule
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/21/2017 at 09:22 PM by
gunotak
comments (
11
)
sora78
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 09:37 PM
Même sur des territoires comme la Chine, Sony pose ses grosses c******* sur scène avec leur planning de dingue qu'ils ont en terme de jeux
lion93
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 09:43 PM
sora78
La chine , c'est un très bon business faut pas négligé ce pays. Ils sont plus d'un millard.
8008
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 09:44 PM
Taipei ne fait pas partie de la Chine.
eiyuudensetsu
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 09:44 PM
Si j'ai bien compris, il s'agit du lancement de la ps4 en Chine c'est ca?
gunotak
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 09:47 PM
eiyuudensetsu
sorti un bout de temps là-bas je crois.
J'ai vu que le président de chez Nihon Falcom sera présent demain
orbital
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 09:48 PM
8008
lordguyver
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 09:48 PM
8008
Exact mais bon va dire ça à la chine
Le contentieux est très anciens
eiyuudensetsu
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 09:51 PM
gunotak
Intéressant! Aurais-tu un lien pour suivre les possibles annonces du studio à cet événement s'il te plaît ?
gunotak
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 09:54 PM
eiyuudensetsu
pas mal de choix
https://twitter.com/endlesshistory
https://twitter.com/Gu4n
https://twitter.com/hdkirin
ou moi
https://twitter.com/Gunotak
eiyuudensetsu
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 09:59 PM
gunotak
Merci c'est sympa
du coup je suivrais sur ton twitter
draculax
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 10:10 PM
Taiwan c est super pauvre niveau jeux vidéos consoles et retro. Chaque fois qur suis la bas je trouve rien de bien
