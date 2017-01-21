JRPG old school - The Legend of Heroes VII : Ao no Kiseki Evolution ( Guide FR de l'épisode précédent diponible sur http://wajinokiseki.blogspot.be/p/le-guide-de-zero-no-kiseki-est-termine.html )
profile
gunotak
81
Likes
Likers
gunotak
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 121
visites since opening : 266292
gunotak > blog
all
Et si on regardait le Taïpei Game Show 2017 ? ?
C'est actuellement en cours jusqu'au 24 Janvier inclus.

L'introduction du président de Playstation Asia




Voici encore du gameplay de Gundam Versus





Gematsu - http://gematsu.com/2017/01/sony-announces-taipei-game-show-2017-stage-schedule
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/21/2017 at 09:22 PM by gunotak
    comments (11)
    sora78 posted the 01/21/2017 at 09:37 PM
    Même sur des territoires comme la Chine, Sony pose ses grosses c******* sur scène avec leur planning de dingue qu'ils ont en terme de jeux
    lion93 posted the 01/21/2017 at 09:43 PM
    sora78 La chine , c'est un très bon business faut pas négligé ce pays. Ils sont plus d'un millard.
    8008 posted the 01/21/2017 at 09:44 PM
    Taipei ne fait pas partie de la Chine.
    eiyuudensetsu posted the 01/21/2017 at 09:44 PM
    Si j'ai bien compris, il s'agit du lancement de la ps4 en Chine c'est ca?
    gunotak posted the 01/21/2017 at 09:47 PM
    eiyuudensetsu sorti un bout de temps là-bas je crois.

    J'ai vu que le président de chez Nihon Falcom sera présent demain
    orbital posted the 01/21/2017 at 09:48 PM
    8008
    lordguyver posted the 01/21/2017 at 09:48 PM
    8008 Exact mais bon va dire ça à la chine Le contentieux est très anciens
    eiyuudensetsu posted the 01/21/2017 at 09:51 PM
    gunotak Intéressant! Aurais-tu un lien pour suivre les possibles annonces du studio à cet événement s'il te plaît ?
    gunotak posted the 01/21/2017 at 09:54 PM
    eiyuudensetsu pas mal de choix

    https://twitter.com/endlesshistory
    https://twitter.com/Gu4n
    https://twitter.com/hdkirin

    ou moi

    https://twitter.com/Gunotak
    eiyuudensetsu posted the 01/21/2017 at 09:59 PM
    gunotak Merci c'est sympa du coup je suivrais sur ton twitter
    draculax posted the 01/21/2017 at 10:10 PM
    Taiwan c est super pauvre niveau jeux vidéos consoles et retro. Chaque fois qur suis la bas je trouve rien de bien
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre