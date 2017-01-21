profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
54
Likes
Likers
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
214
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1092
visites since opening : 825393
leblogdeshacka > blog
all
Enfin une baisse de prix pour les Amiibo Zelda
Les Amiibo Zelda sont disponible en préco et enfin Amazon ajuste le prix. Ils sont maintenant à 14.99€ un prix normal quoi



Perso, j'ai prix que Link Archer

Il y a également une baisse de prix sur le steelbook Resident Evil VII qui passe à 65€ au lieu de 75€



Amiibo 'The Legend of Zelda' - Bokoblin
Amiibo 'The Legend of Zelda' - Scholar
Amiibo 'The Legend of Zelda' - Link Rider
Amiibo 'The Legend of Zelda' - Guardian


1-2 Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda Edition Limitée


Nintendo Switch
Paire de manettes Joy-Con gauche/droite - gris
Support de recharge pour Joy-Con
https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B01N10NNYD?ie=UTF8&camp=1642&creativeASIN=B01N10NNYD&linkCode=xm2&tag=jv08-21
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/21/2017 at 08:37 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    shinz0 posted the 01/21/2017 at 08:42 PM
    Collector Japonais de Zelda un Amiibo avec

    https://www.nin-nin-game.com/fr/nintendo-switch-new-games/22167-the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-deluxe-collector-s-edition-switch-.html
    floflo posted the 01/21/2017 at 08:44 PM
    Merde j'ai lu baisse de prix pour le zelda switch...
    ikki47 posted the 01/21/2017 at 08:47 PM
    Pourquoi il y en a une à 24.99€. C'est une erreur ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre