profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
> blog
Les vibrations HD du JoyCons s'illustre en vidéo!
La switch vante les mérites des vibrations HD des Joy-Cons. Mais personne ne connaissait sa puissance!
https://twitter.com/AlexNidhogg/status/822857670373806082
C'est puissant!
Désolé...
posted the 01/21/2017 at 05:26 PM by
wildnidhogg
comments (
12
)
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 05:40 PM
C'etait vraiment de la merde, merci d'avoir fait un article pour ça
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 05:55 PM
jeanouillz
lol
gamekyo
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 05:55 PM
je confirme
heracles
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 06:07 PM
Effectivement du lourd.
coco98bis
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 06:09 PM
J'imagine le truc qui ravage le salon alors que tu joues en famille à 1, 2 Switch.
La vache ne veut pas se faire traire, peut-être.
karen
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 06:10 PM
10 000 redirections pour ça... Quelle déprime
bliss02
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 06:11 PM
rixlos
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 06:37 PM
floflo
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 06:51 PM
C'est drôle. Nan....
driver
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 06:55 PM
Ok...
wildnidhogg
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 07:01 PM
Bah ça m'a fait rire... j'ai pensé à ça directement en voyant la vidéo!
Vu le prix du poisson en ce moment, il n'y a pas que chez Nintendo que l'inflation opère! Et puis bon, ca ferait brûle-graisse à la Sport-Elec!
oedipex
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 07:06 PM
Avec de vraies odeurs de poisson, parce que c'est quand même plus intéressant que de faire une console puissante.
