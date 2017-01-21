profile
articles : 2
visites since opening : 1010
wildnidhogg > blog
Les vibrations HD du JoyCons s'illustre en vidéo!
La switch vante les mérites des vibrations HD des Joy-Cons. Mais personne ne connaissait sa puissance!

https://twitter.com/AlexNidhogg/status/822857670373806082

C'est puissant!

Désolé...
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/21/2017 at 05:26 PM by wildnidhogg
    comments (12)
    jeanouillz posted the 01/21/2017 at 05:40 PM
    C'etait vraiment de la merde, merci d'avoir fait un article pour ça
    maxleresistant posted the 01/21/2017 at 05:55 PM
    jeanouillz lol
    gamekyo posted the 01/21/2017 at 05:55 PM
    je confirme
    heracles posted the 01/21/2017 at 06:07 PM
    Effectivement du lourd.
    coco98bis posted the 01/21/2017 at 06:09 PM

    J'imagine le truc qui ravage le salon alors que tu joues en famille à 1, 2 Switch. La vache ne veut pas se faire traire, peut-être.
    karen posted the 01/21/2017 at 06:10 PM
    10 000 redirections pour ça... Quelle déprime
    bliss02 posted the 01/21/2017 at 06:11 PM
    rixlos posted the 01/21/2017 at 06:37 PM
    floflo posted the 01/21/2017 at 06:51 PM
    C'est drôle. Nan....
    driver posted the 01/21/2017 at 06:55 PM
    Ok...
    wildnidhogg posted the 01/21/2017 at 07:01 PM
    Bah ça m'a fait rire... j'ai pensé à ça directement en voyant la vidéo!
    Vu le prix du poisson en ce moment, il n'y a pas que chez Nintendo que l'inflation opère! Et puis bon, ca ferait brûle-graisse à la Sport-Elec!
    oedipex posted the 01/21/2017 at 07:06 PM
    Avec de vraies odeurs de poisson, parce que c'est quand même plus intéressant que de faire une console puissante.
