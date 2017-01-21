Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8
40
Likes
Likers
name : Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : compilation
multiplayer : non
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
297
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 13657
visites since opening : 12905633
link49 > blog
all
Resident Evil 7 et Kingdom Hearts 2.8 HD : Premier test
Tests




Voici une Information autour des jeux Resident Evil 7 et Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue :



Malgré le fait que l’embargo prendra fin lundi prochain, le site PurePlaystation publie déjà un test du jeu Resident Evil 7 qui obtient la très bonne note de 9/10.



Le jeu Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue obtient lui la note de 9.3/10. Pour rappel, les deux jeux sortiront le 24 janvier prochain…

Source : http://pureplaystation.com/review-resident-evil-7-ps4psvr/2017/01/ et http://pureplaystation.com/review-kingdom-hearts-2-8-final-chapter-prologue-ps4/2017/01/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/21/2017 at 05:09 PM by link49
    comments (2)
    bladagun posted the 01/21/2017 at 05:15 PM
    Ils ont pas bien choisit meur imge KH elle est laide mdr
    link49 posted the 01/21/2017 at 05:18 PM
    En tout cas, les deux jeux seront bientôt miens...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre