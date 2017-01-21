home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Resident Evil 7 et Kingdom Hearts 2.8 HD : Premier test
Tests
Voici une Information autour des jeux Resident Evil 7 et Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue :
Malgré le fait que l’embargo prendra fin lundi prochain, le site PurePlaystation publie déjà un test du jeu Resident Evil 7 qui obtient la très bonne note de 9/10.
Le jeu Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue obtient lui la note de 9.3/10. Pour rappel, les deux jeux sortiront le 24 janvier prochain…
Source :
http://pureplaystation.com/review-resident-evil-7-ps4psvr/2017/01/
et
http://pureplaystation.com/review-kingdom-hearts-2-8-final-chapter-prologue-ps4/2017/01/
tags :
posted the 01/21/2017 at 05:09 PM
link49
comments (
2
)
bladagun
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 05:15 PM
Ils ont pas bien choisit meur imge KH elle est laide mdr
link49
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 05:18 PM
En tout cas, les deux jeux seront bientôt miens...
