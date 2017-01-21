home page
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-adventure
other versions :
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
79
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
> blog
Zelda : Breath of the Wild...réglage différent......
...et ça change !
PS : conclusion, sachez régler un écran pour apprécier un jeu à sa juste valeur...
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/21/2017 at 04:40 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
14
)
ninja17
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 04:42 PM
c'est pas la vidéo d'
ocyn
?
minbox
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 04:43 PM
Mon dieu mes yeux
Il faut trouver le juste équilibre mais la c'est les deux extrêmes
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 04:43 PM
ninja17
je ne sais pas, sur la vidéo il y a écrit "Gameblog".
ocyn
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 04:44 PM
ninja17
Ha non, même pas, mais je vois que d'autres ont eu l'envie de raviver les couleurs
ninja17
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 04:45 PM
nicolasgourry
ocyn
ha ok ça se ressemble un peu
mickele
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 04:52 PM
cette vidéo date depuis hier mais bon ils ont trop forcé, je trouve ça trop rassurait, il aurait pu metre une version entre les deux
papichampote
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 04:52 PM
C'est pas juste un réglage de la tv qui va faire disparaitre le brouillard faut pas rêver!
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 04:54 PM
C'est bien le brouillard !
Surtout dans les Silent Hill !
5120x2880
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 04:56 PM
icebergbrulant
Pas besoin de chercher si loin, c'est directement un clin d’œil à OOT.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 04:57 PM
5120x2880
Pas faux !
momotaros
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 05:10 PM
nicolasgourry
Vidéo de droite étalonnée avec Final Cut Pro (augmentation du contraste)
ça vient de la description de la vidéo, je crois que c'est pas juste une question de réglage d'écran, à mon avis le jeu pourra être comme ça via émulation mais sur la console de base, je doute qu'on puisse faire ça.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 05:16 PM
momotaros
ah, peut-être.
kali
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 05:21 PM
Déjà posté...
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 05:21 PM
kali
où ?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
Surtout dans les Silent Hill !