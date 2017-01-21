« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
Zelda : Breath of the Wild...réglage différent......

...et ça change !



PS : conclusion, sachez régler un écran pour apprécier un jeu à sa juste valeur...
    posted the 01/21/2017 at 04:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (14)
    ninja17 posted the 01/21/2017 at 04:42 PM
    c'est pas la vidéo d'ocyn ?
    minbox posted the 01/21/2017 at 04:43 PM
    Mon dieu mes yeux
    Il faut trouver le juste équilibre mais la c'est les deux extrêmes
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/21/2017 at 04:43 PM
    ninja17 je ne sais pas, sur la vidéo il y a écrit "Gameblog".
    ocyn posted the 01/21/2017 at 04:44 PM
    ninja17 Ha non, même pas, mais je vois que d'autres ont eu l'envie de raviver les couleurs
    ninja17 posted the 01/21/2017 at 04:45 PM
    nicolasgourry ocyn ha ok ça se ressemble un peu
    mickele posted the 01/21/2017 at 04:52 PM
    cette vidéo date depuis hier mais bon ils ont trop forcé, je trouve ça trop rassurait, il aurait pu metre une version entre les deux
    papichampote posted the 01/21/2017 at 04:52 PM
    C'est pas juste un réglage de la tv qui va faire disparaitre le brouillard faut pas rêver!
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/21/2017 at 04:54 PM
    C'est bien le brouillard !
    Surtout dans les Silent Hill !
    5120x2880 posted the 01/21/2017 at 04:56 PM
    icebergbrulant Pas besoin de chercher si loin, c'est directement un clin d’œil à OOT.
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/21/2017 at 04:57 PM
    5120x2880 Pas faux !
    momotaros posted the 01/21/2017 at 05:10 PM
    nicolasgourry Vidéo de droite étalonnée avec Final Cut Pro (augmentation du contraste) ça vient de la description de la vidéo, je crois que c'est pas juste une question de réglage d'écran, à mon avis le jeu pourra être comme ça via émulation mais sur la console de base, je doute qu'on puisse faire ça.
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/21/2017 at 05:16 PM
    momotaros ah, peut-être.
    kali posted the 01/21/2017 at 05:21 PM
    Déjà posté...
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/21/2017 at 05:21 PM
    kali où ?
