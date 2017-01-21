profile
Premier achat 2017
J'ai eu mon exemplaire de Résident évil 7

Maintenant prochain achat horizon et peut être ghost reecon
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/21/2017 at 04:23 PM by cirdoel
    comments (6)
    kakazu posted the 01/21/2017 at 04:25 PM
    Bon jeu à toi
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/21/2017 at 04:27 PM
    Du bon jeux
    marchand2sable posted the 01/21/2017 at 04:29 PM
    Il est super tu vas voir

    Mais ta jaquette est différente de la mienne...
    marchand2sable posted the 01/21/2017 at 04:30 PM
    Au passage si tu le fait en VR dit moi si ta des nausée ou vertiges ?
    cirdoel posted the 01/21/2017 at 05:01 PM
    marchand2sable non j'ai pas encore le psvr .
    Et pour la jaquette c juste une surjaquette sinon c celle de la maison avec la petite fille devant .
    amassous posted the 01/21/2017 at 05:08 PM
    Jl'ai vu a Micromania , j'ai oublier qu'il sortais maintenant
