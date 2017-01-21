home page
ajouter un titre
chris92
,
liquidus00
,
milo42
,
funkenstein
,
rkazuya
,
zboobi
,
escobar
,
tvirus
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
k1fry
,
jwolf
,
sokarius
,
subiakasubzero
,
sorow
,
bibi300
,
bobby008
,
narutimate24
,
minx
,
lanni
,
turiinoi
,
ozzy
,
shincloud
,
kensama
,
sboubi
,
e3payne
,
elzekiell
,
eldren
,
dx93
,
sephiroth07
,
terminator
,
hipou
,
binou87
,
monkeydluffy
,
idd
,
snowbell
,
strifedcloud
,
krjc
,
drakeramore
,
giusnake
,
yukilin
,
amassous
,
heracles
,
supatony
,
nobleswan
,
minbox
cirdoel
cirdoel
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Premier achat 2017
J'ai eu mon exemplaire de Résident évil 7
Maintenant prochain achat horizon et peut être ghost reecon
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/21/2017 at 04:23 PM by
cirdoel
comments (
6
)
kakazu
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 04:25 PM
Bon jeu à toi
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 04:27 PM
Du bon jeux
marchand2sable
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 04:29 PM
Il est super tu vas voir
Mais ta jaquette est différente de la mienne...
marchand2sable
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 04:30 PM
Au passage si tu le fait en VR dit moi si ta des nausée ou vertiges ?
cirdoel
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 05:01 PM
marchand2sable
non j'ai pas encore le psvr .
Et pour la jaquette c juste une surjaquette sinon c celle de la maison avec la petite fille devant .
amassous
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 05:08 PM
Jl'ai vu a Micromania , j'ai oublier qu'il sortais maintenant
