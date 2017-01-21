home page
somewhere in time
Micro Machines de retour !!
qui n'a jamais joué à un jeu de cette série , sur snes , ps1, N64 et j'en passe ... ?
bref de retour sur les console current gen avec un multi local à 4 et 12 joueurs en ligne !
Enjoy !
http://mag.mo5.com/actu/108621/micro-machines-de-retour-en-avril/#more-108621
posted the 01/21/2017 at 01:07 PM by
arrrghl
comments (
7
)
plistter
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 01:10 PM
OOOOuuuh YEAHH !!!!!!!
gasmok2
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 01:14 PM
et pas sur switch?
pinomichocu
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 01:16 PM
Lol
gasmok2
j'al'aide commencer à écrire la meme chose et BIM ton commentaire est apparu ^^
je trouve pourtant que c'est typiquement le genre de jeu qu'il faut à la switch
fredone
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 01:18 PM
De la bombe baby
arrrghl
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 01:20 PM
gasmok2
bah à priori pas pour le moment ... mais j'espère ce serai parfait pour la switch ! avec un ptit bomberman en plus ! ^^
spawnini
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 01:23 PM
Vivement
je trouve pourtant que c'est typiquement le genre de jeu qu'il faut à la switch