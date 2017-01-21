somewhere in time
articles : 235
visites since opening : 133128
arrrghl > blog
Micro Machines de retour !!
qui n'a jamais joué à un jeu de cette série , sur snes , ps1, N64 et j'en passe ... ?
bref de retour sur les console current gen avec un multi local à 4 et 12 joueurs en ligne !



Enjoy !
http://mag.mo5.com/actu/108621/micro-machines-de-retour-en-avril/#more-108621
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/21/2017 at 01:07 PM by arrrghl
    comments (7)
    plistter posted the 01/21/2017 at 01:10 PM
    OOOOuuuh YEAHH !!!!!!!
    gasmok2 posted the 01/21/2017 at 01:14 PM
    et pas sur switch?
    pinomichocu posted the 01/21/2017 at 01:16 PM
    Lol gasmok2 j'al'aide commencer à écrire la meme chose et BIM ton commentaire est apparu ^^
    je trouve pourtant que c'est typiquement le genre de jeu qu'il faut à la switch
    fredone posted the 01/21/2017 at 01:18 PM
    De la bombe baby
    arrrghl posted the 01/21/2017 at 01:20 PM
    gasmok2 bah à priori pas pour le moment ... mais j'espère ce serai parfait pour la switch ! avec un ptit bomberman en plus ! ^^
    spawnini posted the 01/21/2017 at 01:23 PM
    Vivement
