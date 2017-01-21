profile
Yakuza Zero
27
Likes
Likers
name : Yakuza Zero
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-adventure
other versions : PlayStation 3
sandman
sandman
34
Likes
Likers
sandman
Il est dispo en magasin yakuza zero?
Tout est dans le titre. Et si quelqu'un connait le magasin ou le site qui le vend le moins cher, merci d'avance.
    posted the 01/21/2017 at 01:02 PM by sandman
    comments (5)
    rbz posted the 01/21/2017 at 01:03 PM
    oui je l'ai chopé hier a mega games, donc normalement il devrait arriver en grande surface.
    sandman posted the 01/21/2017 at 01:11 PM
    rbz tu l'as pris à combien?
    rbz posted the 01/21/2017 at 01:12 PM
    sandman 59
    mystik13 posted the 01/21/2017 at 01:13 PM
    sandman essai les cultura ; le vendeur est parti me le chercher en reserve.Il avait kingdom hearts aussi
    megaman posted the 01/21/2017 at 01:25 PM
    vivement que je reçoive le miens de base.com, ils me l'ont envoyé hier
    citer un membre