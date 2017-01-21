home page
name :
Yakuza Zero
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 4
Sega
Sega
Sega
Sega
genre :
action-adventure
PlayStation 3
PlayStation 3
Il est dispo en magasin yakuza zero?
Tout est dans le titre. Et si quelqu'un connait le magasin ou le site qui le vend le moins cher, merci d'avance.
posted the 01/21/2017 at 01:02 PM by
sandman
comments (
5
)
rbz
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 01:03 PM
oui je l'ai chopé hier a mega games, donc normalement il devrait arriver en grande surface.
sandman
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 01:11 PM
rbz
tu l'as pris à combien?
rbz
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 01:12 PM
sandman
59
mystik13
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 01:13 PM
sandman
essai les cultura ; le vendeur est parti me le chercher en reserve.Il avait kingdom hearts aussi
megaman
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 01:25 PM
vivement que je reçoive le miens de base.com, ils me l'ont envoyé hier
