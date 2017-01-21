profile
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8
name : Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : compilation
multiplayer : non
Achat du jour : En attendant le final...
    posted the 01/21/2017 at 11:56 AM by natedrake
    comments (3)
    sora78 posted the 01/21/2017 at 12:00 PM
    Bon jeu mec
    yanissou posted the 01/21/2017 at 12:00 PM
    La chance tu la deja moi je l'aurait mardi en attendant le 3
    j'espere de nouvelle info concernant kh3.
    squall294 posted the 01/21/2017 at 12:01 PM
    C'est horrible quand même de nous mettre la partie d'Aqua sous le nez qui va être courte. Après on va vouloir plus que tout faire KH3.
