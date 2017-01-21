home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-adventure
other versions :
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
Zelda : Breath of the Wild : Images, carte et fin alternative
The Legend of Zelda
Voici tout d’abord des Images du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :
Ces images proviennent du site Amazon Japon. On peut d’ailleurs voir la carte du jeu :
De plus, Eiji Aonuma précise qu’en réunissant certains critères, le jeu aura un fin alternative. Si vous réalisez certaines choses dans le jeu, la fin sera différente...
Sources :
http://nintendoeverything.com/new-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-screenshots-closer-look-at-hyrules-map/
et
http://www.gonintendo.com/stories/272396-the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-features-an-alternate-end
posted the 01/21/2017 at 02:54 AM by
link49
comments (
3
)
kimouz
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 02:55 AM
Oh c'est bon ça une fin alternative !
link49
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 02:56 AM
C'est clair. C'est parfait pour ceux qui veulent refaire le jeu une fois fini...
guiguif
posted
the 01/21/2017 at 02:57 AM
Coo, a quand un True Last Boss dans un Zelda d'ailleurs ? Genre quand on a ramassé tout les coeurs ou que sais-je
