The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U
all
Zelda : Breath of the Wild : Images, carte et fin alternative
The Legend of Zelda


Voici tout d'abord des Images du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :













Ces images proviennent du site Amazon Japon. On peut d'ailleurs voir la carte du jeu :



De plus, Eiji Aonuma précise qu'en réunissant certains critères, le jeu aura un fin alternative. Si vous réalisez certaines choses dans le jeu, la fin sera différente...

Sources : http://nintendoeverything.com/new-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-screenshots-closer-look-at-hyrules-map/ et http://www.gonintendo.com/stories/272396-the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild-features-an-alternate-end
    posted the 01/21/2017 at 02:54 AM by link49
    comments (3)
    kimouz posted the 01/21/2017 at 02:55 AM
    Oh c'est bon ça une fin alternative !
    link49 posted the 01/21/2017 at 02:56 AM
    C'est clair. C'est parfait pour ceux qui veulent refaire le jeu une fois fini...
    guiguif posted the 01/21/2017 at 02:57 AM
    Coo, a quand un True Last Boss dans un Zelda d'ailleurs ? Genre quand on a ramassé tout les coeurs ou que sais-je
