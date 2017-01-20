home page
pxl
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 50
50
visites since opening : 47284
47284
pxl
blog
all
Magie
20 ans de la Saturn
Divers Jeu Vidéo
OST
Game-Jin.fr
[HS] Moi, J'aime la Switch
OST
Bonsoir tout le monde !
notre cher Métalleux Geek a sorti une nouvelle chanson très inspirée pour la sortie de la nouvelle console de Nintendo.
Ouvrez vos esgourdes et appréciez cet instant musical
tags :
3
3 Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:31 PM by pxl
pxl
comments (7)
7
)
ducknsexe
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 10:39 PM
Tout ceux qui bash la switch aime la switch , le fantasme de tout gamer , c'est pour cela qu el aura du succès.
monsieurbleu
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 10:41 PM
Moi aussi, mais Nintendo a fait une erreur avec le prix. 250 au lieux de 300 serrait passe beaucoup mieux auprès de tous.
Du coup pas de D1 pour moi, mais c'est sur je finirai par la prendre.
crazycrash
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 10:55 PM
C'est vraiment énorme ce qu'il a fait !!
pxl
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 11:02 PM
crazycrash
il avait fait un film d'une heure environ "la relique des gamers", qui faisait pas mal amateur mais franchement, j'ai adoré du début à la fin.
Et il fait régulièrement des chansons type métal qui sont pas mal du tout. Bon des fois c'est méchamment vulgaire, mais ça passe
crazycrash
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 11:04 PM
Ça demande du taff et il n'a pas beaucoup de vu sur youtube !
Il mérite vraiment plus
pxl
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 11:05 PM
crazycrash
oui c'est vrai, c'est pour ça que je partage ses créations quelquefois, ça peut toujours aider à le faire connaître un peu plus
kuroni
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 11:34 PM
Y en a plein qui doivent se reconnaître la dedans !
