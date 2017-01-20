profile
[HS] Moi, J'aime la Switch
Bonsoir tout le monde !

notre cher Métalleux Geek a sorti une nouvelle chanson très inspirée pour la sortie de la nouvelle console de Nintendo.

Ouvrez vos esgourdes et appréciez cet instant musical

    posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:31 PM by pxl
    ducknsexe posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:39 PM
    Tout ceux qui bash la switch aime la switch , le fantasme de tout gamer , c'est pour cela qu el aura du succès.
    monsieurbleu posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:41 PM
    Moi aussi, mais Nintendo a fait une erreur avec le prix. 250 au lieux de 300 serrait passe beaucoup mieux auprès de tous.
    Du coup pas de D1 pour moi, mais c'est sur je finirai par la prendre.
    crazycrash posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:55 PM
    C'est vraiment énorme ce qu'il a fait !!
    pxl posted the 01/20/2017 at 11:02 PM
    crazycrash il avait fait un film d'une heure environ "la relique des gamers", qui faisait pas mal amateur mais franchement, j'ai adoré du début à la fin.
    Et il fait régulièrement des chansons type métal qui sont pas mal du tout. Bon des fois c'est méchamment vulgaire, mais ça passe
    crazycrash posted the 01/20/2017 at 11:04 PM
    Ça demande du taff et il n'a pas beaucoup de vu sur youtube !
    Il mérite vraiment plus
    pxl posted the 01/20/2017 at 11:05 PM
    crazycrash oui c'est vrai, c'est pour ça que je partage ses créations quelquefois, ça peut toujours aider à le faire connaître un peu plus
    kuroni posted the 01/20/2017 at 11:34 PM
    Y en a plein qui doivent se reconnaître la dedans !
