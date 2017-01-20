« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Snipperclips : Trailer - Nintendo Switch


Uniquement eShop en Mars
    posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:17 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    predagogue posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:29 PM
    la baffe technique qu'on attendez tous sur Switch
    urb4nzak posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:49 PM
    Snipper clips a été une tres bonne surprise, avec Arms, à l'avant première.
    novadry posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:53 PM
    réveillez-moi...
    hirogami posted the 01/20/2017 at 11:21 PM
    un excellent jeux ,lune des meilleur surprise je trouve ,il devrait etre donné avec la switch
    rocan posted the 01/20/2017 at 11:41 PM
    urb4nzak hirogami D'accord avec vous, le jeu est excellent et original !
