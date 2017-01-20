home page
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-adventure
other versions :
Wii U
-
articles :
1
visites since opening :
454
oedipex
> blog
Breath Of The Wild X Monster Hunter
Voilà, rien de bien méchant, ça m'a juste sauté aux oreilles.
Jamais fait de blog, donc si vous voulez m'insulter, c'est avec un grand plaisir
ps: que je vous l'interdis.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/20/2017 at 07:13 PM by
oedipex
comments (
8
)
requin
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 07:14 PM
"Jamais fait de blog, donc si vous voulez m'insulter, c'est avec un grand plaisir" =>
"ps: que je vous l'interdis." =>
kali
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 07:17 PM
Euh non pas le même délire...
kali
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 07:18 PM
Zelda c'est plus lyrique
kuroni
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 07:20 PM
Les OST de Monster Hunter !
Si Nintendo avait fait en sorte de balancer MH5 sur Switch au lancement, je n aurais pas résisté...
oedipex
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 07:24 PM
Kuroni
Grave. J'ai l'intention d'attendre un an pour voir comment se déroule l'avenir de la console, mais si jamais MH5 est annoncé dessus... je craque.
kuroni
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 07:28 PM
oedipex
MH. Les vrais savent.
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 07:40 PM
J'ai jamais réussis a retenir une musique de Monster Hunter. Alors que les Zelda
bisba
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 08:01 PM
J adore les 2 serie mais voir les 2 ensemble je suis pas fan .
Si Nintendo avait fait en sorte de balancer MH5 sur Switch au lancement, je n aurais pas résisté...