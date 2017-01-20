profile
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
Breath Of The Wild X Monster Hunter
Voilà, rien de bien méchant, ça m'a juste sauté aux oreilles.



Jamais fait de blog, donc si vous voulez m'insulter, c'est avec un grand plaisir

ps: que je vous l'interdis.
    posted the 01/20/2017 at 07:13 PM by oedipex
    comments (8)
    requin posted the 01/20/2017 at 07:14 PM
    "Jamais fait de blog, donc si vous voulez m'insulter, c'est avec un grand plaisir" =>

    "ps: que je vous l'interdis." =>
    kali posted the 01/20/2017 at 07:17 PM
    Euh non pas le même délire...
    kali posted the 01/20/2017 at 07:18 PM
    Zelda c'est plus lyrique
    kuroni posted the 01/20/2017 at 07:20 PM
    Les OST de Monster Hunter !

    Si Nintendo avait fait en sorte de balancer MH5 sur Switch au lancement, je n aurais pas résisté...
    oedipex posted the 01/20/2017 at 07:24 PM
    Kuroni Grave. J'ai l'intention d'attendre un an pour voir comment se déroule l'avenir de la console, mais si jamais MH5 est annoncé dessus... je craque.
    kuroni posted the 01/20/2017 at 07:28 PM
    oedipex MH. Les vrais savent.
    jeanouillz posted the 01/20/2017 at 07:40 PM
    J'ai jamais réussis a retenir une musique de Monster Hunter. Alors que les Zelda
    bisba posted the 01/20/2017 at 08:01 PM
    J adore les 2 serie mais voir les 2 ensemble je suis pas fan .
