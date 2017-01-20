home page
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles :
3697
visites since opening :
4103837
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Gaijin Dash #17: Sweet Switch
et oui deja !
posted the 01/20/2017 at 05:49 PM by guiguif
guiguif
cladstrife59
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 05:52 PM
Cool! Je mate ça ce week end.
gaeon
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 05:52 PM
Tiens j'ai hâte d'avoir l'avis de Greg et de Kamui : d
gat
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 05:53 PM
Mate ça dès ce soir. Je sens Greg le gros défenseur de la console.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 06:18 PM
Tout est dit c’est le marketing qui doit bien faire comprendre que c'est une console 2 en 1, pour faire passer le prix plus facilement et que ça vise un large public, les plus jeunes le coté "portable" et les plus vieux le coté "salon", en quelque sorte.
rbz
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 06:39 PM
merci !
je regarde après avoir fini de jouer a yakuza 8 )
sonilka
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 06:56 PM
Très intéressant la partie sur Toriyama. J'ai meme appris des choses sur Pokémon. Je ne savais pas qu'il y avait un ricain dans l'équipe dessinant les Pokémon.
je regarde après avoir fini de jouer a yakuza 8 )