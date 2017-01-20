profile
Gaijin Dash #17: Sweet Switch
et oui deja !

    posted the 01/20/2017 at 05:49 PM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    cladstrife59 posted the 01/20/2017 at 05:52 PM
    Cool! Je mate ça ce week end.
    gaeon posted the 01/20/2017 at 05:52 PM
    Tiens j'ai hâte d'avoir l'avis de Greg et de Kamui : d
    gat posted the 01/20/2017 at 05:53 PM
    Mate ça dès ce soir. Je sens Greg le gros défenseur de la console.
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/20/2017 at 06:18 PM
    Tout est dit c’est le marketing qui doit bien faire comprendre que c'est une console 2 en 1, pour faire passer le prix plus facilement et que ça vise un large public, les plus jeunes le coté "portable" et les plus vieux le coté "salon", en quelque sorte.
    rbz posted the 01/20/2017 at 06:39 PM
    merci !
    je regarde après avoir fini de jouer a yakuza 8 )
    sonilka posted the 01/20/2017 at 06:56 PM
    Très intéressant la partie sur Toriyama. J'ai meme appris des choses sur Pokémon. Je ne savais pas qu'il y avait un ricain dans l'équipe dessinant les Pokémon.
