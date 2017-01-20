« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Fire Emblem Warriors
10
Likes
Likers
name : Fire Emblem Warriors
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Omega Force
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
79
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1444
visites since opening : 1674334
nicolasgourry > blog
FEWarriors..d'une goutte de Gameplay..une pluie d'information




(Je ne suis pas bon en anglais...)


Le titre est en rapport avec cet article
http://www.gamekyo.com/videofr39390_fire-emblem-warriors-une-goutte-de-gameplay.html
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/20/2017 at 03:16 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    gaeon posted the 01/20/2017 at 03:23 PM
    Gamexplain c'est vraiment top, mais les mecs sont tellement observateurs qu'ils peuvent te spoiler plein d'éléments de gameplay et de scénar. Du coup souvent je zappe
    gat posted the 01/20/2017 at 03:34 PM
    J'ai découvert DQ avec Heroes. Ca sera la même pour FE avec Warriors.
    shindo posted the 01/20/2017 at 03:36 PM
    gat Ca ne m'étonne même pas de la part d'un mec qui aime FF7
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre