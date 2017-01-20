profile
monsieurpatcher
45
Likes
Likers
monsieurpatcher
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 991
visites since opening : 911523
monsieurpatcher > blog
all
For Honor : Clé bêta 100% pour tout le monde
Choisissé votre perso et apprené sont histoire (en défilant avec la molette)
arrivé à la fin, customisé sont arme. et obtené un code béta

https://scars.forhonorgame.com/fr-FR/index.html
http://www.jeuxvideo.com/forums/42-3003286-49810083-1-0-1-0-code-beta-100.htm
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:24 AM by monsieurpatcher
    comments (6)
    bloodytears posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:31 AM
    Mon Dieu l'orthographe de la mort
    eiyuudensetsu posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:56 AM
    bloodytears J'ai saigné des yeux
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/20/2017 at 11:25 AM
    Relayé jvc sur kyo
    bloodytears posted the 01/20/2017 at 11:55 AM
    eiyuudensetsu "j'ai saigner des yeu" tu voulais dire !
    mikazaki posted the 01/20/2017 at 11:57 AM
    Merci a toi; )
    gaunt posted the 01/20/2017 at 11:58 AM
    bloodytears un pseudo de circonstance
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre