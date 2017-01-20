home page
45
Likes
monsieurpatcher
articles : 991
991
visites since opening : 911523
911523
monsieurpatcher
blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
For Honor : Clé bêta 100% pour tout le monde
Choisissé votre perso et apprené sont histoire (en défilant avec la molette)
arrivé à la fin, customisé sont arme. et obtené un code béta
https://scars.forhonorgame.com/fr-FR/index.html
http://www.jeuxvideo.com/forums/42-3003286-49810083-1-0-1-0-code-beta-100.htm
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:24 AM by monsieurpatcher
monsieurpatcher
comments (6)
6
)
bloodytears
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 10:31 AM
Mon Dieu l'orthographe de la mort
eiyuudensetsu
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 10:56 AM
bloodytears
J'ai saigné des yeux
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 11:25 AM
Relayé jvc sur kyo
bloodytears
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 11:55 AM
eiyuudensetsu
"j'ai saigner des yeu" tu voulais dire !
mikazaki
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 11:57 AM
Merci a toi; )
gaunt
posted
the 01/20/2017 at 11:58 AM
bloodytears
un pseudo de circonstance
