Ah wé, tranquille le PS+ Asia
Jeux Video


(et c'est la version PS4)
(sous-titres en anglais pour ceux qui ont un compte sur le Store Asia (différent du japonais))
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:00 AM by shanks
    comments (10)
    minbox posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:01 AM
    goldmen33 posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:03 AM
    C'est rigolo comme jeu?!
    ootaniisensei posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:03 AM
    Pendant qu'ici on se tape 90% de jeux de merde

    Le dernier jeu ps+ que j'ai lancé c'est Rocket League x)
    hyoga57 posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:05 AM
    hyoga57 posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:06 AM
    Shanks Avec un compte Hong-Kongais, ça passe ou ça casse ?
    koji posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:08 AM
    seum
    shanks posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:08 AM
    hyoga57
    Aucune idée
    heracles posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:09 AM
    Des moments tu te demandes si Sony ne peste pas les français...
    eiyuudensetsu posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:15 AM
    hyoga57 je viens de vérifier a l'instant et il est également gratuit pour les membres PS+
    hyoga57 posted the 01/20/2017 at 10:16 AM
    eiyuudensetsu Merci.
