mrnobel
,
link49
,
trez
,
dantedemon
,
minx
,
binou87
,
akumamatata
,
neckbreaker71
,
jeanouillz
,
odv78
kinox31
> blog
Nouvelle opening JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
youteube
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lak3DR0HA0U
trump bizarre aventure
posted the 01/19/2017 at 10:51 PM by
kinox31
nady
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 10:55 PM
Mais...
killia
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 10:56 PM
J'ai honte
Je l'ai limite trouvé classe grâce à cette opening
Subarashii
sorakaminari
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:05 PM
odv78
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:11 PM
killia
Subarashii