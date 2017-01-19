profile
foxstep
77
Likes
Likers
foxstep
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1207
visites since opening : 1179275
foxstep > blog
Injustice 2: Une Beta annoncé + Site d'inscripition ouvert
Ed Boon vient d'annoncer une Beta pour Injustice 2 qui sera dispo sur PS4 et Xbox One, on peut s'y inscrire dés maintenant:

Site d'inscription Beta Injustice 2 > https://beta.injustice.com/index.php





foxstep
    tags : beta injustice 2
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:22 PM by foxstep
    comments (8)
    spawnini posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:23 PM
    Impatient de connaître tous les persos du jeu ainsi que les guests
    foxstep posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:25 PM
    spawnini Je sent que spawnini y sera cette fois ci.
    sebastian posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:28 PM
    J'espère obtenir un code et que ce sera bientôt !
    shiroyashagin posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:29 PM
    merci je me suis inscrit
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:29 PM
    Merci
    spawnini posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:32 PM
    foxstep Ya intérêt
    victornewman posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:45 PM
    spawnini la Suicide Squad au complet et je suis un homme heureux
    foxstep posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:47 PM
    shiroyashagin hijikatamayora13 You're Welcome.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre