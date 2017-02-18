home page
lightning
name :
Gravity Rush 2
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
action-adventure
non
non
02/18/2017
02/18/2017
profile
lightning
PS4: On commence l'année en Zero G [Réception]
Première grosse exclusivité PS4 de l'année Made in Japan
Kat enfin de retour
posted the 01/19/2017 at 08:56 PM by lightning
lightning
comments (15)
15
)
thomass2
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 08:58 PM
sinon t'as joué au jeu ?
foxstep
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 09:00 PM
Ce jeu est une pure pépite.
Et le gif de la bannière tue en passant.
lightning
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 09:01 PM
foxstep
thomass2
Pas encore je viens juste de le recevoir dans la soirée
ninja17
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 09:06 PM
lightning
bon jeu
barberousse
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 09:07 PM
Reçu aussi, je m'y met en rentrant du taf. Par contre après GR2 je sais pas si j'enchaîne avec Yakuza 0 ou Nioh.
ryohazuki
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 09:08 PM
J'ai joué 1H, il est excellent pour l'instant.
lightning
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 09:09 PM
ninja17
merci
barberousse
Pareil je ne sais pas trop quoi prendre après, sachant que REVII est aussi dans ma liste :s
Mais bon GR2 va déjà bien m'occuper une bonne trentaine d"heure
barberousse
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 09:10 PM
lightning
C'est clair que je vais pas me presser pour le finir.
kayama
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 09:25 PM
Déjà commencé, miam
kayama
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 09:27 PM
lightning
ce sera RE7 pour moi (puis Nioh et Yakuza Zero)
lightning
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 09:31 PM
kayama
oauai Je crois aussi que je vais faire ça ^o^
D'ailleurs je pense faire RE7 en VR, mais j'hésite
Dire que juste après nioh ça enchaine avec horizon :P
foxty
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 09:32 PM
Je vais poser une question ultra con....comment on fait pour faire un "saut projeté" ? (comme sur le gif). Dans la demo à chaque fois que je volais, le personnage etait toujours tourné n'importe comment.
kayama
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 09:33 PM
lightning
puis Nier, Persona 5
stoner
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 09:39 PM
moué un petit jeu sans plus quoi
lightning
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 09:40 PM
foxty
Quant tu es debout, il faut
appuyer X + la direction du haut en même temps
kayama
trop bon
