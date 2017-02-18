profile
Gravity Rush 2
name : Gravity Rush 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action-adventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 02/18/2017
all
PS4: On commence l'année en Zero G [Réception]
Première grosse exclusivité PS4 de l'année Made in Japan

Kat enfin de retour

    posted the 01/19/2017 at 08:56 PM by lightning
    comments (15)
    thomass2 posted the 01/19/2017 at 08:58 PM
    sinon t'as joué au jeu ?
    foxstep posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:00 PM
    Ce jeu est une pure pépite.

    Et le gif de la bannière tue en passant.
    lightning posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:01 PM
    foxstep

    thomass2 Pas encore je viens juste de le recevoir dans la soirée
    ninja17 posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:06 PM
    lightning bon jeu
    barberousse posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:07 PM
    Reçu aussi, je m'y met en rentrant du taf. Par contre après GR2 je sais pas si j’enchaîne avec Yakuza 0 ou Nioh.
    ryohazuki posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:08 PM
    J'ai joué 1H, il est excellent pour l'instant.
    lightning posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:09 PM
    ninja17 merci

    barberousse Pareil je ne sais pas trop quoi prendre après, sachant que REVII est aussi dans ma liste :s

    Mais bon GR2 va déjà bien m'occuper une bonne trentaine d"heure
    barberousse posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:10 PM
    lightning C'est clair que je vais pas me presser pour le finir.
    kayama posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:25 PM
    Déjà commencé, miam
    kayama posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:27 PM
    lightning ce sera RE7 pour moi (puis Nioh et Yakuza Zero)
    lightning posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:31 PM
    kayama oauai Je crois aussi que je vais faire ça ^o^
    D'ailleurs je pense faire RE7 en VR, mais j'hésite

    Dire que juste après nioh ça enchaine avec horizon :P
    foxty posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:32 PM
    Je vais poser une question ultra con....comment on fait pour faire un "saut projeté" ? (comme sur le gif). Dans la demo à chaque fois que je volais, le personnage etait toujours tourné n'importe comment.
    kayama posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:33 PM
    lightning puis Nier, Persona 5
    stoner posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:39 PM
    moué un petit jeu sans plus quoi
    lightning posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:40 PM
    foxty Quant tu es debout, il faut appuyer X + la direction du haut en même temps

    kayama trop bon
