name : Yoshi's Woolly World
platform : Wii U
editor : Nintendo
developer : N.C
genre : action-platform
Vidéo comparaison yoshi wooly world wii u vs new 3 ds
Un jeux que mes enfants aiment bien sur wii u , acheter aujourd'hui a Leclerc en promo 20 euros




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MG15nbosJh8
    posted the 01/19/2017 at 08:27 PM by zorrojohn436
    comments (8)
    lastboss posted the 01/19/2017 at 08:34 PM
    Il sort quand sur 3ds
    zorrojohn436 posted the 01/19/2017 at 08:39 PM
    lastboss j'en sais rien je bosse pas chez micromania
    milk posted the 01/19/2017 at 08:41 PM
    3 fevrier j'crois.
    lastboss posted the 01/19/2017 at 08:41 PM
    Je croyais que tu l'avais déjà
    zorrojohn436 posted the 01/19/2017 at 08:42 PM
    lastboss non , je plaisante bien sure ...
    lastboss posted the 01/19/2017 at 08:42 PM
    le 3 février
    Ça fait de la marge
    zorrojohn436 posted the 01/19/2017 at 08:50 PM
    lastboss la version wii u est bien meilleur je te la conseille
    blindzorro posted the 01/19/2017 at 09:14 PM
    Au final le jeu tire bien partie des capacité de chaque machine.
