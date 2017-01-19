home page
> blog
Vidéo comparaison yoshi wooly world wii u vs new 3 ds
Un jeux que mes enfants aiment bien sur wii u , acheter aujourd'hui a Leclerc en promo 20 euros
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MG15nbosJh8
lastboss
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 08:34 PM
Il sort quand sur 3ds
zorrojohn436
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 08:39 PM
lastboss
j'en sais rien je bosse pas chez micromania
milk
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 08:41 PM
3 fevrier j'crois.
lastboss
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 08:41 PM
Je croyais que tu l'avais déjà
zorrojohn436
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 08:42 PM
lastboss
non , je plaisante bien sure ...
lastboss
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 08:42 PM
le 3 février
Ça fait de la marge
zorrojohn436
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 08:50 PM
lastboss
la version wii u est bien meilleur je te la conseille
blindzorro
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 09:14 PM
Au final le jeu tire bien partie des capacité de chaque machine.
