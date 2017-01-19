« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Yooka Laylee
20
Likes
Likers
name : Yooka Laylee
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Playtonic Games
genre : platform
other versions : Wii U - Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
79
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1441
visites since opening : 1671582
nicolasgourry > blog
Yooka-Laylee : Le mode multijoueurs / Trailer

Date de sortie : 11 avril 2017

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/19/2017 at 07:12 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    chronokami posted the 01/19/2017 at 07:37 PM
    vivement sur switch
    arikado posted the 01/19/2017 at 07:47 PM
    chronokami
    Yup, du bon multi sur cette console.
    Mais les autres aussi pourront en profiter et ça c'est cool
    chronokami posted the 01/19/2017 at 07:48 PM
    Arikado carrément
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/19/2017 at 07:49 PM
    chronokami arikado et encore nous avons pas tout vu
    jabujabu62 posted the 01/19/2017 at 08:08 PM
    Je rêve ou il n'y a pas le logo Switch à la fin...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre