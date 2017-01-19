home page
Tekken 7 (rumeur)
Xbox 360
Bandai Namco Games
Tekken Team
fighting
PlayStation 3
Tekken 7: Date de Sortie Leaké???
Le gars d'IGN aurait apparemment laché la date de sortie de Tekken 7, qui serait apparemment pour le 17 Mars. Aurait eu l'information d'une source sure? A t'il abusé du Tequila juste avant le début d'émission? l'aurait il rêver ou autre? Wait & See
A voir
ICI
tekken 7
release date
rumour
posted the 01/19/2017 at 02:36 PM by
foxstep
monsieurpatcher posted
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 02:38 PM
c'est bieng !
monsieurpatcher posted
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 02:39 PM
j'ai pas touché a tekken depuis le 2, il serai temps
i8
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 02:41 PM
depuis le temps... Par contre tjs pas d'infos sur le crossplay ? Car j'aimerais le prendre sur PC mais la communauté est moisie faudra que j'investisse dans une ps4....
