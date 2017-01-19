profile
Tekken 7 (rumeur)
12
Likes
Likers
name : Tekken 7 (rumeur)
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Tekken Team
genre : fighting
other versions : PlayStation 3
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
foxstep
77
Likes
Likers
foxstep
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1204
visites since opening : 1177670
foxstep > blog
Tekken 7: Date de Sortie Leaké???
Le gars d'IGN aurait apparemment laché la date de sortie de Tekken 7, qui serait apparemment pour le 17 Mars. Aurait eu l'information d'une source sure? A t'il abusé du Tequila juste avant le début d'émission? l'aurait il rêver ou autre? Wait & See

A voir ICI







foxstep
    tags : tekken 7 release date rumour
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/19/2017 at 02:36 PM by foxstep
    comments (3)
    monsieurpatcher posted the 01/19/2017 at 02:38 PM
    c'est bieng !
    monsieurpatcher posted the 01/19/2017 at 02:39 PM
    j'ai pas touché a tekken depuis le 2, il serai temps
    i8 posted the 01/19/2017 at 02:41 PM
    depuis le temps... Par contre tjs pas d'infos sur le crossplay ? Car j'aimerais le prendre sur PC mais la communauté est moisie faudra que j'investisse dans une ps4....
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre