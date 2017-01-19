home page
" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur
gantzeur
> blog
Nouveau trailer de : Logan
HYPE !
posted the 01/19/2017 at 02:23 PM by gantzeur
gantzeur
comments (15)
15
)
victornewman
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 02:26 PM
il est ou mon Sabretooth
gantzeur
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 02:28 PM
victornewman
il est ou Johnny Cash ?
raeglin
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 02:31 PM
Je ne regarderais pas ce trailer perso, le premier m'a suffit et ce film est un de ceux que j'attends le plus.
momotaros
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 02:35 PM
La petite ne parle pas ?
monsieurpatcher
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 02:37 PM
merde j'ai vu tout le film dans cet bande annonce
aiolia081
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 02:45 PM
X-23
darksly
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 02:50 PM
aiolia081
ça fait bizarre de voir la petite Laura ^^
darksly
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 02:53 PM
par contre il ne lui manque pas une paire de griffes à X23
gantzeur
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 03:00 PM
darksly
ptetre que c'est comme les dents de lait , elle sont tombé
superpanda
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 03:03 PM
Ce film fait un peu petit budget. J'aime bien la photographie. J'ai peur qu'il ne trouve pas de public, car les fans de super heros seront en manque d'action et les cinéphiles le bouderont par manque d'intérêt. Je peux me tromper mais je crois pas à cette nouvelle proposition "intimiste"
neo810
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 03:12 PM
darksly
nop elle a les griffes comme ça ^^
kira93
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 03:19 PM
PUTAIN SUPERBE
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 03:35 PM
Pourquoi il a un album de x-men
darksly
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 03:40 PM
neo810
j'ai pas vue celles des pieds surtout
gantzeur
neo810
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 03:42 PM
darksly
ah d'accord
gantzeur