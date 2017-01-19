" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
profile
gantzeur
124
Likes
Likers
gantzeur
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1163
visites since opening : 1063453
gantzeur > blog
Nouveau trailer de : Logan
HYPE !

    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/19/2017 at 02:23 PM by gantzeur
    comments (15)
    victornewman posted the 01/19/2017 at 02:26 PM
    il est ou mon Sabretooth
    gantzeur posted the 01/19/2017 at 02:28 PM
    victornewman il est ou Johnny Cash ?
    raeglin posted the 01/19/2017 at 02:31 PM
    Je ne regarderais pas ce trailer perso, le premier m'a suffit et ce film est un de ceux que j'attends le plus.
    momotaros posted the 01/19/2017 at 02:35 PM
    La petite ne parle pas ?
    monsieurpatcher posted the 01/19/2017 at 02:37 PM
    merde j'ai vu tout le film dans cet bande annonce
    aiolia081 posted the 01/19/2017 at 02:45 PM
    X-23
    darksly posted the 01/19/2017 at 02:50 PM
    aiolia081 ça fait bizarre de voir la petite Laura ^^
    darksly posted the 01/19/2017 at 02:53 PM
    par contre il ne lui manque pas une paire de griffes à X23
    gantzeur posted the 01/19/2017 at 03:00 PM
    darksly ptetre que c'est comme les dents de lait , elle sont tombé
    superpanda posted the 01/19/2017 at 03:03 PM
    Ce film fait un peu petit budget. J'aime bien la photographie. J'ai peur qu'il ne trouve pas de public, car les fans de super heros seront en manque d'action et les cinéphiles le bouderont par manque d'intérêt. Je peux me tromper mais je crois pas à cette nouvelle proposition "intimiste"
    neo810 posted the 01/19/2017 at 03:12 PM
    darksly nop elle a les griffes comme ça ^^
    kira93 posted the 01/19/2017 at 03:19 PM
    PUTAIN SUPERBE
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/19/2017 at 03:35 PM
    Pourquoi il a un album de x-men
    darksly posted the 01/19/2017 at 03:40 PM
    neo810 j'ai pas vue celles des pieds surtout

    gantzeur
    neo810 posted the 01/19/2017 at 03:42 PM
    darksly ah d'accord
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre