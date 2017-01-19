« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Nobunaga’s Ambition / Trailer Switch


Le titre entier : Nobunaga’s Ambition : Sphere of Influence with Power-Up Kit.

30 mars 2017 au Japon
    posted the 01/19/2017 at 01:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    evilchris posted the 01/19/2017 at 01:38 PM
    le prix ! le prix ! le prix !
    terranova posted the 01/19/2017 at 01:40 PM
    evilchris
    runrunsekai posted the 01/19/2017 at 01:46 PM
    With power up kit lol
    fifine posted the 01/19/2017 at 01:55 PM
    Ce n'est pas le trailer de Nobunaga ambition mais de The Romance of the three kingdom 13 il me semble. J'aimerais bien que ces deux jeux sortent en Europe, même si je les trouve chers.
    kabuki posted the 01/19/2017 at 02:11 PM
    fifine Je me suis fait la meme remarque c'est le nouveau Romance of three kingdoms celui là
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/19/2017 at 02:14 PM
    kabuki fifine là ça doit être bon maintenant.
