profile
Call of Cthulhu
7
Likes
Likers
name : Call of Cthulhu
platform : PC
editor : Focus Home Interactive
developer : Cyanide Studio
genre : adventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
goldmen33
85
Likes
Likers
goldmen33
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 788
visites since opening : 938851
goldmen33 > blog
Call of Cthulhu - Winter Trailer PS4


    tags : mon ass au secours
    8
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:47 PM by goldmen33
    comments (8)
    gantzeur posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:49 PM
    Call of octobar
    sandman posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:53 PM
    Ca semble pas mal.
    thomass2 posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:56 PM
    jusque là ca a l'air de bien respecter l'ambiance du bouquin
    idd posted the 01/19/2017 at 01:01 PM
    l'ambiance est là en tout cas
    killia posted the 01/19/2017 at 01:05 PM
    Oh yes Je suis tout juste en train de terminer le Mythe de Cthullu, j'aurais le temps de lire les autres compilations de Lovecreft afin de patienter jusqu'à la sortie du jeu final.
    belzebut posted the 01/19/2017 at 01:15 PM
    vivement la sortie du jeu
    tvirus posted the 01/19/2017 at 01:55 PM
    kabuki posted the 01/19/2017 at 02:03 PM
    Arrrggggg Chtulhu
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre