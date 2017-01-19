home page
profile
name :
Call of Cthulhu
platform :
PC
editor :
Focus Home Interactive
developer :
Cyanide Studio
genre :
adventure
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
goldmen33
goldmen33
Call of Cthulhu - Winter Trailer PS4
mon ass au secours
posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:47 PM by goldmen33
goldmen33
comments (8)
8
)
gantzeur
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 12:49 PM
Call of
octobar
sandman
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 12:53 PM
Ca semble pas mal.
thomass2
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 12:56 PM
jusque là ca a l'air de bien respecter l'ambiance du bouquin
idd
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 01:01 PM
l'ambiance est là en tout cas
killia
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 01:05 PM
Oh yes
Je suis tout juste en train de terminer le Mythe de Cthullu, j'aurais le temps de lire les autres compilations de Lovecreft afin de patienter jusqu'à la sortie du jeu final.
belzebut
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 01:15 PM
vivement la sortie du jeu
tvirus
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 01:55 PM
kabuki
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 02:03 PM
Arrrggggg Chtulhu
