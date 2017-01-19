" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur > blog
Moments romantique ruiné sur un jeu mobile japonais
Mischief to Couple

Je connais pas le jeu mais les images sont complètement con

    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:46 PM by gantzeur
    comments (9)
    goldmen33 posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:52 PM
    Le gorille!
    gantzeur posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:54 PM
    goldmen33 il est génial ! celui de la mère qui débarque dans la chambre aussi
    eiyuudensetsu posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:55 PM
    C'est complètement what the fuck
    arngrim posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:55 PM
    Moi c'est la grosse averse à la plage...tellement classique pour tuer une journée.
    kalas28 posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:56 PM
    ok.....
    spawnini posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:56 PM
    J'adore
    gantzeur posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:56 PM
    arngrim avec le rimmel qui coule
    chaosad posted the 01/19/2017 at 01:03 PM
    j'aime bien
    hatwa posted the 01/19/2017 at 01:17 PM
    très bon
