home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
213
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
terminator
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
monsieurpatcher
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
zekk
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
lordguyver
,
yurilowelle
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
jwolf
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
ootaniisensei
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
brun201
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
racsnk
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
ykarin
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
basto
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
hashtag
,
alexkidd
,
ellie
,
xell
,
belisama
,
gamekyo
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
astralbouille
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
yogfei
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
corvo
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cristaleus
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
guiguif
,
junaldinho
,
drockspace
,
segaxnintendo
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
natedrake
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
malikay
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5
visites since opening :
3731
malikay
> blog
Switch : baisse de prix sur Amazon (5€)
La Nintendo Switch baisse de prix sur Amazon, en espérant que ce ne soit que la première baisse.
Amazon
-
amzn.to/2jbT15B
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:16 AM by
malikay
comments (
43
)
evilchris
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:16 AM
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:17 AM
ha! hahahaha! hahahahahahaahhahahaahahaahahahahhahahahahahah.
Merci
rbz
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:17 AM
trop cher pour cet enfilade
goldmen33
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:18 AM
Enfin à sa juste valeur!
shinz0
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:19 AM
319.99€ chez Cultura
http://www.cultura.com/nintendo-switch-joy-con-gris-0045496452315.html#ae107
racsnk
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:19 AM
Je prends.
evilchris
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:20 AM
goldmen33
j'attends l'offre avec 4 pains au chocolats offert
malikay
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:21 AM
Amazon finira par au moins s'aligner sur cultura
minbox
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:23 AM
Wow super foncez !!
goldmen33
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:24 AM
evilchris
chocolatine!
zorrojohn436
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:26 AM
5 euros ....le prix de super mario nes sur l'eshop
gamergunz
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:27 AM
bonne nouvelle que le prix baisse encore, peut être sera il à 300€ quand la date de sortie sera proche
evilchris
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:28 AM
goldmen33
chocolatine c'est un mot d'une dimension parallèle à la notre...
goldmen33
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:29 AM
evilchris
c'est un mot venu d'outre tombe!
redmi31
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:30 AM
maxleresistant
toujours à troller à ce que je vois
ritalix
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:30 AM
5 euro la switch version jean françois copé
lazzaroxx
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:35 AM
Commenter pour juste troller... c'est dommage.
Sinon, je trouve que c'est un drôle de jeu auquel joue les revendeurs. Espérons une baisse globale d'ici la sortie !
killer972
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:35 AM
Sur amazon sa baisse régulièrement jusqu’à la sortie de l'article. C'est pourquoi j'ai préco a 330 sans m'inquiéter en sachant que je les paierais pas.
alucard13
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:41 AM
préviens nous quand elle baissera encore de 20 centimes
5 €
c'est toujours trops chér
heracles
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:48 AM
Manque plus que le porte clef Mario offert en préco et on est bon !
hashtag
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:53 AM
Sur Cdiscount ils offrent un cadre Zelda
gat
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:55 AM
La Nintendo Army est omniprésente.
lion93
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:55 AM
Switchons le prix
kisukesan
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:56 AM
Sur la fnac il y avait un chèque cadeau de 15€ à partir de 100€ d'achat, il y aura sûrement un WE adherent d'ici la sortie.
suppaman
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:58 AM
Ouaiiiis je fonce la commander ...
En fait non
suppaman
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 11:59 AM
goldmen33
non on dit pain au chocolat .... espece de cagole
contra
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 12:02 PM
gat
Je te l'avais dit.
evilchris
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 12:04 PM
kisukesan
c'est souvent 10€ pour 100€ 15e c'est plus rare mais ça fait déjà 30e de moins à dépenser dans un jeu...
manon66
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 12:09 PM
Perso je vais l'avoir à 260€ sur Amazon.
suppaman
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 12:11 PM
manon66
personne peux l'avoir moitié prix grace aux carte illicado .... on a pas fini mec la battle
jenicris
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 12:12 PM
manon66
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 12:12 PM
suppaman
Qu'est ce que tu me parle d'illicado ?!
suppaman
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 12:18 PM
manon66
comment tu fais pour l'avoir à 260€ ?
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 12:20 PM
redmi31
quand les 3/4 d internet pense la meme chose que moi, est ce qu on peut vraiment qualifier ca de troll?
anaba
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 12:20 PM
Goldmen33
Houlà, prononcer ce mot c'est pire que de troller la switch auprès de la nintendo army
lazzaroxx
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 12:24 PM
goldmen33
Ce ne se dit pas en Alsace
manon66
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 12:26 PM
suppaman
J'ai pas envie que pleins de pisse froid me casse les couilles en t'expliquant la methode.
suppaman
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 12:30 PM
manon66
ahaha en gros tu la ramene pour faire ton cakos
Et te la péter et voilà ?!!
manon66
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 12:31 PM
suppaman
ptdr aller va te coucher.
goldmen33
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 12:36 PM
lazzaroxx
ouai mais personne habite l'Allemagne ici!
manaketechar
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 12:41 PM
gat
Tout les constructeurs ont leurs décérébrés malheureusement.
evilchris
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 12:42 PM
goldmen33
Ah chaque fois que je vois un article sur la switch j'ai ça en tête avec le nom des membres à la palce
gat
posted
the 01/19/2017 at 12:45 PM
manaketechar
Honnêtement, ça doit faire trois ans que je suis sur le site, je n'ai jamais vu ça.
Mais oui, toutes les plateformes possèdent leurs décérébrés.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Merci
http://www.cultura.com/nintendo-switch-joy-con-gris-0045496452315.html#ae107
Sinon, je trouve que c'est un drôle de jeu auquel joue les revendeurs. Espérons une baisse globale d'ici la sortie !
5 € c'est toujours trops chér
En fait non
Et te la péter et voilà ?!!
Mais oui, toutes les plateformes possèdent leurs décérébrés.