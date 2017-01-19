profile
Switch : baisse de prix sur Amazon (5€)


La Nintendo Switch baisse de prix sur Amazon, en espérant que ce ne soit que la première baisse.
Amazon - amzn.to/2jbT15B
    posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:16 AM by malikay
    comments (43)
    evilchris posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:16 AM
    maxleresistant posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:17 AM
    ha! hahahaha! hahahahahahaahhahahaahahaahahahahhahahahahahah.

    Merci
    rbz posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:17 AM
    trop cher pour cet enfilade
    goldmen33 posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:18 AM
    Enfin à sa juste valeur!
    shinz0 posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:19 AM
    319.99€ chez Cultura

    http://www.cultura.com/nintendo-switch-joy-con-gris-0045496452315.html#ae107
    racsnk posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:19 AM
    Je prends.
    evilchris posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:20 AM
    goldmen33 j'attends l'offre avec 4 pains au chocolats offert
    malikay posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:21 AM
    Amazon finira par au moins s'aligner sur cultura
    minbox posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:23 AM
    Wow super foncez !!
    goldmen33 posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:24 AM
    evilchris chocolatine!
    zorrojohn436 posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:26 AM
    5 euros ....le prix de super mario nes sur l'eshop
    gamergunz posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:27 AM
    bonne nouvelle que le prix baisse encore, peut être sera il à 300€ quand la date de sortie sera proche
    evilchris posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:28 AM
    goldmen33 chocolatine c'est un mot d'une dimension parallèle à la notre...
    goldmen33 posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:29 AM
    evilchris c'est un mot venu d'outre tombe!
    redmi31 posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:30 AM
    maxleresistant toujours à troller à ce que je vois
    ritalix posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:30 AM
    5 euro la switch version jean françois copé
    lazzaroxx posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:35 AM
    Commenter pour juste troller... c'est dommage.
    Sinon, je trouve que c'est un drôle de jeu auquel joue les revendeurs. Espérons une baisse globale d'ici la sortie !
    killer972 posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:35 AM
    Sur amazon sa baisse régulièrement jusqu’à la sortie de l'article. C'est pourquoi j'ai préco a 330 sans m'inquiéter en sachant que je les paierais pas.
    alucard13 posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:41 AM
    préviens nous quand elle baissera encore de 20 centimes
    5 € c'est toujours trops chér
    heracles posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:48 AM
    Manque plus que le porte clef Mario offert en préco et on est bon !
    hashtag posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:53 AM
    Sur Cdiscount ils offrent un cadre Zelda
    gat posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:55 AM
    La Nintendo Army est omniprésente.
    lion93 posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:55 AM
    Switchons le prix
    kisukesan posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:56 AM
    Sur la fnac il y avait un chèque cadeau de 15€ à partir de 100€ d'achat, il y aura sûrement un WE adherent d'ici la sortie.
    suppaman posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:58 AM
    Ouaiiiis je fonce la commander ...

    En fait non
    suppaman posted the 01/19/2017 at 11:59 AM
    goldmen33 non on dit pain au chocolat .... espece de cagole
    contra posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:02 PM
    gat Je te l'avais dit.
    evilchris posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:04 PM
    kisukesan c'est souvent 10€ pour 100€ 15e c'est plus rare mais ça fait déjà 30e de moins à dépenser dans un jeu...
    manon66 posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:09 PM
    Perso je vais l'avoir à 260€ sur Amazon.
    suppaman posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:11 PM
    manon66 personne peux l'avoir moitié prix grace aux carte illicado .... on a pas fini mec la battle
    jenicris posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:12 PM
    manon66 posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:12 PM
    suppaman Qu'est ce que tu me parle d'illicado ?!
    suppaman posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:18 PM
    manon66 comment tu fais pour l'avoir à 260€ ?
    maxleresistant posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:20 PM
    redmi31 quand les 3/4 d internet pense la meme chose que moi, est ce qu on peut vraiment qualifier ca de troll?
    anaba posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:20 PM
    Goldmen33 Houlà, prononcer ce mot c'est pire que de troller la switch auprès de la nintendo army
    lazzaroxx posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:24 PM
    goldmen33 Ce ne se dit pas en Alsace
    manon66 posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:26 PM
    suppaman J'ai pas envie que pleins de pisse froid me casse les couilles en t'expliquant la methode.
    suppaman posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:30 PM
    manon66 ahaha en gros tu la ramene pour faire ton cakos
    Et te la péter et voilà ?!!
    manon66 posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:31 PM
    suppaman ptdr aller va te coucher.
    goldmen33 posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:36 PM
    lazzaroxx ouai mais personne habite l'Allemagne ici!
    manaketechar posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:41 PM
    gat Tout les constructeurs ont leurs décérébrés malheureusement.
    evilchris posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:42 PM
    goldmen33 Ah chaque fois que je vois un article sur la switch j'ai ça en tête avec le nom des membres à la palce
    gat posted the 01/19/2017 at 12:45 PM
    manaketechar Honnêtement, ça doit faire trois ans que je suis sur le site, je n'ai jamais vu ça.
    Mais oui, toutes les plateformes possèdent leurs décérébrés.
