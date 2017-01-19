Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
link49
link49
Box jeux Nintendo Switch : Quelques comparaisons
Nintendo Switch


Voici des Images autour des jeux de la Nintendo Switch :



On peur remarquer que les boites des jeux Nintendo Switch et Psp seront assez identiques. Et voici une comparaison avec les box de la 3DS :



Pour rappel, la Nintendo Switch sortira le03 mars prochain…

Source : http://thisgengaming.com/2017/01/19/nintendo-switch-case-comparison-shows-its-almost-identical-to-psp-cases/
    posted the 01/19/2017 at 10:34 AM by link49
    comments (7)
    lion93 posted the 01/19/2017 at 10:36 AM
    Link demande à gamekyo qui t'engage xD , le nombre d'article que tu postes et suffisant pour un entretient avec eux
    zorrojohn436 posted the 01/19/2017 at 10:36 AM
    c'est un montage ?
    lordkupo posted the 01/19/2017 at 10:38 AM
    Identique au format PSP en gros.
    thelegendpingas posted the 01/19/2017 at 10:44 AM
    Les boîtes PSP étaient assez fragile quand même
    ikki47 posted the 01/19/2017 at 10:49 AM
    lion93 Et ensuite pdg du site
    Sinon si c'est vraiment la taille ça je m'en fiche mais comme tu le dis thelegendpingas si la qualité est la même que les boîtes psp ça va faire cheap
    draculax posted the 01/19/2017 at 10:52 AM
    Super c est parfait pour mon étalage
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/19/2017 at 10:55 AM
    Ah bien ça, je me demandais la différence entre les boites PSP et Switch
