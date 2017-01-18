profile
all
Le GOTY 2017 enfin dévoilé : première vidéo !
Jeux Video


La VR









    16
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/18/2017 at 11:02 PM by shanks
    comments (17)
    shao posted the 01/18/2017 at 11:04 PM
    Putain, ils perdent pas de temps les mecs!
    Sur VR en plus
    redmi31 posted the 01/18/2017 at 11:04 PM
    lz posted the 01/18/2017 at 11:05 PM
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/18/2017 at 11:07 PM
    gat posted the 01/18/2017 at 11:07 PM
    La voilà la killer app.
    diablass59 posted the 01/18/2017 at 11:09 PM
    goldmen33 posted the 01/18/2017 at 11:09 PM
    shao elle existe depuis 2016 la vidéo!

    shanks une deuxième quenelle ce matin à la radio! https://youtu.be/e8hgsJFx4Hs?t=24s
    killia posted the 01/18/2017 at 11:10 PM
    Il a maintenu sa plainte le bougre, fait attention à toi tu pourrais bien être prochain. Provocateur
    shanks posted the 01/18/2017 at 11:13 PM
    goldmen33
    Ah merde, je savais pas que la vidéo était vieille.
    Elle est d'actualité on dira

    Et j'ai vu pour le headshot de ce matin
    Patrick Cohen en full panique
    jeanouillz posted the 01/18/2017 at 11:13 PM
    Pas fan de Valls mais encore moins de ce genre de titres cons (on avait eu les memes avec sarko et cie)
    shao posted the 01/18/2017 at 11:14 PM
    goldmen33
    Ah bon? Putain mais ces visionnaires!!!
    marchand2sable posted the 01/18/2017 at 11:15 PM
    Day one
    edgar posted the 01/18/2017 at 11:16 PM
    Excellent !
    donaldtrompe posted the 01/18/2017 at 11:17 PM
    Je porte pas cette personne dans le cœur, pas davantage que notre système politique dans son ensemble mais je trouve tout de même tout çà particulièrement irresponsable, rapidement vide d'intérêt et putassier dans l'approche. De la violence gratuite et sans intérêt qui apportera de l'eau au moulin de ceux qui trouve le jeu vidéo violant et bas du front. Ce n'est clairement pas avec ça, que le débat en faveur du jeu video va progresser
    gat posted the 01/18/2017 at 11:20 PM
    goldmen33 Excellent.
    kenshuiin posted the 01/18/2017 at 11:49 PM
    Day One
    novadry posted the 01/18/2017 at 11:52 PM
    mdrrr cet abus
