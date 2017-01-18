home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
89
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
astralbouille
,
eldren
,
vonkuru
,
arngrim
,
fullbuster
,
genzzo
,
genzzo
,
minbox
,
diablass59
,
anakaris
,
asakim
,
hyoga57
,
e3payne
,
escobar
,
ellie
,
cuthbert
,
eruroraito7
,
snakeorliquid
,
loudiyi
,
ootaniisensei
,
spawnini
,
havel
,
aros
,
gamergunz
,
hado78
,
squall04
,
rbz
,
shiranui
,
trungz
,
davidhm
,
linuxclan
,
crocomire
,
yoshidieu
,
alexkidd
,
kira93
,
sorian
,
lightning
,
birmou
,
51love
,
deum
,
ravyxxs
,
matjudaz
,
hatefield
,
sephiroth07
,
odv78
,
jeuxvideo1
,
gunotak
,
shanks
,
fiveagainstone
,
furtifdor
,
weldar
,
sora78
,
spilner
,
oloman334
,
keiyomi
,
link49
,
shincloud
,
fred2
,
duff15
,
jozen15
,
omnisgold
,
megadante
,
darkfoxx
,
yamy
,
leblogdeshacka
,
tidusx59
,
sonilka
,
rockin
,
automata
,
erenkaneki
,
cristaleus
,
racsnk
,
kurosama
,
roxloud
,
shambala93
,
kisukesan
,
monsieurx
,
tizoc
,
kevisiano
,
mugiwaraboy
,
lion93
,
jackofblade701
,
torotoro59
,
leblogdescollectors
,
killia
,
lordguyver
,
koopa
,
obi2kanobi
,
mrbob
name :
NieR Automata
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Platinum Games
genre :
beat'em all
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
3
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
gunotak
,
shiranui
,
lordguyver
lion93
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
9
visites since opening :
9058
lion93
> blog
Nouvelles images Nier Automata
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/18/2017 at 10:19 PM by
lion93
comments (
16
)
guiguif
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 10:20 PM
ste classe
rbz
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 10:21 PM
je regarde plus rien .
mais "nouveaux images" c'est pas fr
jenicris
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 10:21 PM
Ce futur BGE.
rockin
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 10:23 PM
rbz
lz
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 10:23 PM
killia
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 10:24 PM
Magnifique
2B a Disneyland.
automata
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 10:28 PM
Ma hype est à son paroxysme
"May c'est toujours les mêmes environnement " "May y'a que des bâtiments abandonnées"
ushiro
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 10:29 PM
Great !
cirdoel
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 10:29 PM
Future bombe
lion93
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 10:30 PM
killia
non 2b à Kingdom hearts
foxstep
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 10:30 PM
Ça déboîte bien comme il faut.
whiteweedow25
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 10:36 PM
Stylé le parc abandonné
balf
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 10:41 PM
Chevaucher du sanglier, la pêche tout comme le 1er Nier, je suis tout content
shambala93
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 10:47 PM
Classe !
wilhelm
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 10:52 PM
Ahh, enfin une ville d'importance !
mikey
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 10:52 PM
elle à la classe
LA CLASSE
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
mais "nouveaux images" c'est pas fr
"May c'est toujours les mêmes environnement " "May y'a que des bâtiments abandonnées"