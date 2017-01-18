profile
NieR Automata
name : NieR Automata
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Platinum Games
genre : beat'em all
other versions : PC
lion93
lion93 > blog
Nouvelles images Nier Automata




    posted the 01/18/2017 at 10:19 PM by lion93
    comments (16)
    guiguif posted the 01/18/2017 at 10:20 PM
    ste classe
    rbz posted the 01/18/2017 at 10:21 PM
    je regarde plus rien .
    mais "nouveaux images" c'est pas fr
    jenicris posted the 01/18/2017 at 10:21 PM
    Ce futur BGE.
    rockin posted the 01/18/2017 at 10:23 PM
    rbz
    lz posted the 01/18/2017 at 10:23 PM
    killia posted the 01/18/2017 at 10:24 PM
    Magnifique 2B a Disneyland.
    automata posted the 01/18/2017 at 10:28 PM
    Ma hype est à son paroxysme

    "May c'est toujours les mêmes environnement " "May y'a que des bâtiments abandonnées"
    ushiro posted the 01/18/2017 at 10:29 PM
    Great !
    cirdoel posted the 01/18/2017 at 10:29 PM
    Future bombe
    lion93 posted the 01/18/2017 at 10:30 PM
    killia non 2b à Kingdom hearts
    foxstep posted the 01/18/2017 at 10:30 PM
    Ça déboîte bien comme il faut.
    whiteweedow25 posted the 01/18/2017 at 10:36 PM
    Stylé le parc abandonné
    balf posted the 01/18/2017 at 10:41 PM
    Chevaucher du sanglier, la pêche tout comme le 1er Nier, je suis tout content
    shambala93 posted the 01/18/2017 at 10:47 PM
    Classe !
    wilhelm posted the 01/18/2017 at 10:52 PM
    Ahh, enfin une ville d'importance !
    mikey posted the 01/18/2017 at 10:52 PM
    elle à la classe LA CLASSE
