Nouvelle vidéo Ni-oh
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:22 PM by
jenicris
comments (
10
)
momotaros
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 05:23 PM
spawnini
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 05:25 PM
momotaros
ninja17
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 05:26 PM
momotaros
on peut conter les boss comme bloodborne avec le pistol?
momotaros
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 05:33 PM
ninja17
Pas à ce que je sache mais il y a bien des techniques de contre dans le jeu
Tu peux aussi stun les boss en vidant leur jauge de Ki
spawnini
ninja17
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 05:35 PM
momotaros
pas mal
momotaros
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 05:37 PM
ninja17
Par contre si le tente contre un boss et que tu rates, ça peut te couter la vie
donc fait le que si tu as beaucoup de vie.
ninja17
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 05:39 PM
momotaros
thx
lastboss
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 05:41 PM
Putain de sa mère
Je vais devoir prendre une autre play 4 fais chier
rockin
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 05:44 PM
momotaros
les contre attaques sont stylés en + !
momotaros
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 05:48 PM
rockin
oui grave ça me fait penser à Ninja Gaiden.
