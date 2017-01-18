profile
Nouvelle vidéo Ni-oh
    posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:22 PM by jenicris
    comments (10)
    momotaros posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:23 PM
    spawnini posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:25 PM
    momotaros
    ninja17 posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:26 PM
    momotaros on peut conter les boss comme bloodborne avec le pistol?
    momotaros posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:33 PM
    ninja17 Pas à ce que je sache mais il y a bien des techniques de contre dans le jeu Tu peux aussi stun les boss en vidant leur jauge de Ki

    spawnini
    ninja17 posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:35 PM
    momotaros pas mal
    momotaros posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:37 PM
    ninja17 Par contre si le tente contre un boss et que tu rates, ça peut te couter la vie donc fait le que si tu as beaucoup de vie.
    ninja17 posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:39 PM
    momotaros thx
    lastboss posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:41 PM
    Putain de sa mère

    Je vais devoir prendre une autre play 4 fais chier
    rockin posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:44 PM
    momotaros les contre attaques sont stylés en + !
    momotaros posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:48 PM
    rockin oui grave ça me fait penser à Ninja Gaiden.
