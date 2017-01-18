profile
Phantom Dust
14
Likes
Likers
name : Phantom Dust
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : N.C
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
kirianu
3
Likes
Likers
kirianu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 22
visites since opening : 15995
kirianu > blog
Phantom Dust peut être avant l'E3
https://twitter.com/XboxP3/status/821483944579211264
Twitter - https://twitter.com/XboxP3/status/821483944579211264
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:00 PM by kirianu
    comments (10)
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:05 PM
    C'est si bien que ça P dust ? quand j'ai eu ma xbox a l'époque c'était surtout pour Halo,breakdown,panzer et jet set.
    alucard13 posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:06 PM
    hijikatamayora13 apparament c'est un jeu culte trés apprécié des jap.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:09 PM
    alucard13 Et il est jamais sortit en europe ?
    jenicris posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:10 PM
    hijikatamayora13 non jamais.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:18 PM
    jenicris alucard13 Merci les gars , je vais suivre ça de près alors ça fait depuis Anarchie reign que j'ai plus touché un jeu en arène.
    spawnini posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:27 PM
    hijikatamayora13 ça serait cool un nouveau Jet Set Radio
    shin82 posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:30 PM
    super qu ils laissent la place aux nouvelles IP a l E3 !
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:33 PM
    spawnini J'ai demander a Spencer ce qu'il attend pour demander un jet set after futur a sega pour un retour des must xbox sur one j'ai pas eu de réponse heureusement j'ai toujours les deux premiers
    spawnini posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:38 PM
    hijikatamayora13 Il y a tellement de jeu sur la première X-Box ou même chez Rare qu'ils peuvent nous sortir mais je ne sais pas ce qu'ils attendent
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:48 PM
    spawnini C'est clair et pour Rare ils sont là pour la figuration on dirait.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre