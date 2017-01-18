home page
name :
Phantom Dust
Xbox One
Xbox One
Microsoft
Microsoft
developer :
N.C
action
action
> blog
Phantom Dust peut être avant l'E3
https://twitter.com/XboxP3/status/821483944579211264
Twitter
-
https://twitter.com/XboxP3/status/821483944579211264
posted the 01/18/2017 at 05:00 PM by kirianu
kirianu
comments (
10
)
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 05:05 PM
C'est si bien que ça P dust ? quand j'ai eu ma xbox a l'époque c'était surtout pour Halo,breakdown,panzer et jet set.
alucard13
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 05:06 PM
hijikatamayora13
apparament c'est un jeu culte trés apprécié des jap.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 05:09 PM
alucard13
Et il est jamais sortit en europe ?
jenicris
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 05:10 PM
hijikatamayora13
non jamais.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 05:18 PM
jenicris
alucard13
Merci les gars
, je vais suivre ça de près alors ça fait depuis Anarchie reign que j'ai plus touché un jeu en arène.
spawnini
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 05:27 PM
hijikatamayora13
ça serait cool un nouveau Jet Set Radio
shin82
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 05:30 PM
super qu ils laissent la place aux nouvelles IP a l E3 !
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 05:33 PM
spawnini
J'ai demander a Spencer ce qu'il attend pour demander un jet set after futur a sega pour un retour des must xbox sur one j'ai pas eu de réponse
heureusement j'ai toujours les deux premiers
spawnini
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 05:38 PM
hijikatamayora13
Il y a tellement de jeu sur la première X-Box ou même chez Rare qu'ils peuvent nous sortir mais je ne sais pas ce qu'ils attendent
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 05:48 PM
spawnini
C'est clair et pour Rare ils sont là pour la figuration on dirait.
