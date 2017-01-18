profile
shiroyashagin > blog
all
Friday The 13th : Nouvelle vidéo !
Vraiment hâte de l'avoir en main Aucune date pour l'instant

    posted the 01/18/2017 at 03:51 PM by shiroyashagin
    comments (4)
    foxstep posted the 01/18/2017 at 03:52 PM
    Tiens, cadeau en passant.
    shiroyashagin posted the 01/18/2017 at 03:54 PM
    foxstep oh GOD ! Cette classe sauf pour les oreilles ca fait chelou
    foxstep posted the 01/18/2017 at 03:56 PM
    shiroyashagin J’espère qu'il aura une meilleur stance de combat , celle de premier Injustice faisait assez chelou XD
    shiroyashagin posted the 01/18/2017 at 03:58 PM
    foxstep j'espere aussi dans le 1 on aurai dit il se battait en faisant du surplace
