profile
Avis Final
Friday The 13th : Nouvelle vidéo !
Vraiment hâte de l'avoir en main
Aucune date pour l'instant
posted the 01/18/2017 at 03:51 PM by shiroyashagin
shiroyashagin
comments (4)
4
)
foxstep
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 03:52 PM
Tiens,
cadeau
en passant.
shiroyashagin
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 03:54 PM
foxstep
oh GOD ! Cette classe
sauf pour les oreilles ca fait chelou
foxstep
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 03:56 PM
shiroyashagin
J’espère qu'il aura une meilleur stance de combat
, celle de premier Injustice faisait assez chelou XD
shiroyashagin
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 03:58 PM
foxstep
j'espere aussi
dans le 1 on aurai dit il se battait en faisant du surplace
