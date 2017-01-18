profile
[HS] Je suis au taf...
Putain qu'est-ce que je me fais chier...
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:23 PM by requin
    comments (14)
    jeanouillz posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:25 PM
    Demande de ban
    kazey77 posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:25 PM
    pigeon va
    shoga posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:25 PM
    Pareil ça saoule surtout que j'ai des amis qui sont chez eux en train de jouer à la console et qui me narguent.
    shinz0 posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:26 PM
    Article de qualité
    maxleresistant posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:27 PM
    shinz0 Article Requin
    ldogamer76 posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:30 PM
    ça fait quoi comme métier un requin ? banquier , assureur , trader
    requin posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:32 PM
    Ldogamer76 télévendeur eb alternance !
    kimouz posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:32 PM
    ldogamer76 Ca travaille chez "Petit Navire"
    torotoro59 posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:34 PM
    kimouz le bon goût du large
    ldogamer76 posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:36 PM
    requin tu n'est pas un vrai requin alors ! , kimouz torotoro59
    ritalix posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:37 PM
    tu travailles dans le thon non ?
    kimouz posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:37 PM
    La déception ='(
    gantzeur posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:41 PM
    du génie !
    ldogamer76 posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:42 PM
    shinz0 maxleresistant il y a quand même une chose dont requin mérite notre indulgence pour son article pour une fois ça ne parle pas de la switch
