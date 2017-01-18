profile
Super robot wars V PV2
Voici le pv 2 pour super robot taisen V qui sortira le 23 février en japonais mais aussi en asia version qui sera entièrement en us .

    tipik posted the 01/18/2017 at 10:15 AM
    "mais aussi en asia version qui sera entièrement en us"

    C'est certains cette info ?
