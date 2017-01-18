profile
xbox one - une suite à Mechassault ?


là phil est en train de me hypé à mort car les 2 jeux étaient une tuerie sur la première xbox (jamais compris pourquoi il y a jamais eu de suite)
    posted the 01/18/2017 at 07:22 AM by alucard13
    zorrojohn436 posted the 01/18/2017 at 07:29 AM
    Il y a eu trop de piratage sur la 1er xbox
    spawnini posted the 01/18/2017 at 07:32 AM
    Intéressant, j'avais bien aimé ceux sur la 1ère X
    samlowry posted the 01/18/2017 at 07:33 AM
    Ca peut être cool, c'était vraiment bon à l'époque.
    kirianu posted the 01/18/2017 at 08:36 AM
    On dirait que Spencer veut ramener les licence de la première Xbox, retour de Phantom Dust, remaster de Voodoo Vince, son envi de voir un Remake de Kotor et maintenant Mechassault. Vivement qu'il en dise autant pour Brute Force, Crimson Skies, Amped, Kung du Chaos...
