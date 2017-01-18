Bloguel2No
Dead Rising 4
14
infel2no
Bon Plan PC: Dead Rising 4 a 9€56 sur le Windows store
Voila, tout est dans le titre. c'est la version DELUXE

la petite combine pour l'avoir a ce prix, il faut passer le store en région Suisse.
Je l'ai choppé perso, je ne risque rien a ce prix

    posted the 01/18/2017 at 06:53 AM by infel2no
    grundbeld posted the 01/18/2017 at 07:03 AM
    La violence de ce rabais.
    jeanouillz posted the 01/18/2017 at 07:14 AM
    Putain, il est si à chier ?
    geo118 posted the 01/18/2017 at 07:27 AM
    jeanouillz oui et la fin est en dlc
    birmou posted the 01/18/2017 at 07:27 AM
    jeanouillz Ça doit surtout être l'un des plus gros bides de l'année.
    jeanouillz posted the 01/18/2017 at 07:30 AM
    geo118 birmou Ah oui quand même ! Merci pour les retours
    waurius59 posted the 01/18/2017 at 07:37 AM
    Bon bin j'espère la version xboxone à ce prix lol
    orbital posted the 01/18/2017 at 07:42 AM
    dommage qu'il soit pas playanywhere
    kurosama posted the 01/18/2017 at 07:59 AM
    Il fonctionne aussi sur One si on le chope sur Pc?
    uchii posted the 01/18/2017 at 08:00 AM
    On peut revenir en région France après le téléchargement ?
    birmou posted the 01/18/2017 at 08:40 AM
    kurosama Non il n'est pas play anywhere
