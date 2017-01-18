home page
Bon Plan PC: Dead Rising 4 a 9€56 sur le Windows store
Voila, tout est dans le titre. c'est la version DELUXE
la petite combine pour l'avoir a ce prix, il faut passer le store en région Suisse.
Je l'ai choppé perso, je ne risque rien a ce prix
posted the 01/18/2017 at 06:53 AM by infel2no
infel2no
comments (
10
)
grundbeld
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 07:03 AM
La violence de ce rabais.
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 07:14 AM
Putain, il est si à chier ?
geo118
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 07:27 AM
jeanouillz
oui et la fin est en dlc
birmou
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 07:27 AM
jeanouillz
Ça doit surtout être l'un des plus gros bides de l'année.
jeanouillz
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 07:30 AM
geo118
birmou
Ah oui quand même ! Merci pour les retours
waurius59
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 07:37 AM
Bon bin j'espère la version xboxone à ce prix lol
orbital
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 07:42 AM
dommage qu'il soit pas playanywhere
kurosama
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 07:59 AM
Il fonctionne aussi sur One si on le chope sur Pc?
uchii
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 08:00 AM
On peut revenir en région France après le téléchargement ?
birmou
posted
the 01/18/2017 at 08:40 AM
kurosama
Non il n'est pas play anywhere
