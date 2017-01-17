profile
Super Mario Odyssey
name : Super Mario Odyssey
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : platform
raioh
raioh
Nouveau trailer pour Mario Odyssey !
    posted the 01/17/2017 at 11:57 PM by raioh
    comments (19)
    lion93 posted the 01/17/2017 at 11:58 PM
    liquidus00 posted the 01/17/2017 at 11:58 PM
    http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article401426.html
    raioh posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:00 AM
    Liquidus00 : Ah bah merde, j'avais pas vu !
    dinourex posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:00 AM
    J'ai explosé de rire HAHAHA
    cyr posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:01 AM
    il me fait penser un peu a remy gaillard du coup
    kuroni posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:02 AM
    Aussi Épique que l original !
    raioh posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:02 AM
    Je laisse du coup juste pour ceux qui avaient pas vu l'article de Sebastien :
    http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article401426.html
    kira93 posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:04 AM
    Putain j'etait mort de rire bordel
    guiguif posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:05 AM
    lol 4 fois x) ya antonaze qui l'avait posté et kevisiano il me semble
    raioh posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:06 AM
    Guiguif : Tin', j'ai tout raté
    chronokami posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:06 AM
    Cyr ahah j'avoue
    karen posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:16 AM
    Oh putain c'est énorme
    lordguyver posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:28 AM
    guiguif J'avais pas vue moi
    meaculpaenvrai posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:38 AM
    stefanpsp posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:40 AM
    cort posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:44 AM
    Je découvre aussi
    kimouz posted the 01/18/2017 at 12:46 AM
    Hahaha énorme !

    raioh Mais en vrai t'as une banque de gif chez toi xD
    terranova posted the 01/18/2017 at 01:01 AM
    milk posted the 01/18/2017 at 01:02 AM
    C'est le troisieme qui poste la video pas mal.
