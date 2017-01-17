profile
Après le pijama xbox , la manette gonflable xbox


Vous l'avez adorez , vous l'avez porter en toute situation , mais a présent il est temps d'aller encore plus loin dans le confort xbox. Faites place , à la manette gonflable xbox !



Quand on est chez xbox , même dans sa piscine on se sent gamer
xboxygen - http://www.xboxygen.com/News/24203-Apres-le-pyjama-Xbox-One-voici-la-manette-Xbox-One-gonflable-pour-la-piscine
    tags : c'est pour quand l'oreiller scalebound ?
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/17/2017 at 09:09 PM by automata
    comments (10)
    drake99 posted the 01/17/2017 at 09:10 PM
    peut être parce que leur machine "prend l'eau" ?
    kuroni posted the 01/17/2017 at 09:13 PM
    Demain, le papier toilette Scalebound.
    dastukiim posted the 01/17/2017 at 09:14 PM
    kuroni
    automata posted the 01/17/2017 at 09:14 PM
    drake99 Mais bon malheureusement ça fait longtemps que le bateau xbox one a coulé encore plus bas que le titanic
    kinox31 posted the 01/17/2017 at 09:17 PM
    pijama
    birmou posted the 01/17/2017 at 09:27 PM
    Pijama....

    Même en voulant faire la faute c'est impossible...
    automata posted the 01/17/2017 at 09:32 PM
    birmou On va pas se battre pour un y non ça arrive d'écrire trop vite sans se relire
    birmou posted the 01/17/2017 at 09:36 PM
    automata Mais pijama Désolé ça m'a fait mal
    automata posted the 01/17/2017 at 09:39 PM
    birmou L'orthographe et moi ça a toujours fait deux
    antitrolls posted the 01/17/2017 at 09:44 PM
    c'est la bouée de sauvetage
