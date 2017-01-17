home page
twins
twins
twins
> blog
Cette semaine j'ai 20 ans !
Enfin lui :
Happy Birthday !
20 ans !
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:40 PM by
twins
comments (
9
)
justx
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:41 PM
tout ceci ne nous rajeunis pas aaaaaah
goldmen33
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:42 PM
Le meilleur album!
thor
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:43 PM
Sale jeune
kinox31
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:43 PM
Les français qui ont creer ce groupe ,ils voulaient jouer dans l'international ??
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:43 PM
twins
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:45 PM
thor
qui ? moi? J'ai quelques petites années en plus au compteur. Rien d'affolant encore XD
kinox31
Les daft? Oui. Et c'est réussi.
bullkass
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:48 PM
je préfère discovery
comme album
twins
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:50 PM
bullkass
oui moi aussi (même si ça choque :P ) le côté mélodique plus assumé ect. Mais à chaque changements de style ça fonctionne ! (oui même HAA
demon
posted
the 01/17/2017 at 07:57 PM
Quelle découverte à l'époque et quel groupe
Une discographie sans fautes
