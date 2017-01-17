profile
twins
72
Likes
Likers
twins
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 174
visites since opening : 275064
twins > blog
Cette semaine j'ai 20 ans !
Enfin lui :



Happy Birthday !
20 ans !









    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:40 PM by twins
    comments (9)
    justx posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:41 PM
    tout ceci ne nous rajeunis pas aaaaaah
    goldmen33 posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:42 PM
    Le meilleur album!
    thor posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:43 PM
    Sale jeune
    kinox31 posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:43 PM
    Les français qui ont creer ce groupe ,ils voulaient jouer dans l'international ??
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:43 PM
    twins posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:45 PM
    thor qui ? moi? J'ai quelques petites années en plus au compteur. Rien d'affolant encore XD

    kinox31 Les daft? Oui. Et c'est réussi.
    bullkass posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:48 PM
    je préfère discovery comme album
    twins posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:50 PM
    bullkass oui moi aussi (même si ça choque :P ) le côté mélodique plus assumé ect. Mais à chaque changements de style ça fonctionne ! (oui même HAA
    demon posted the 01/17/2017 at 07:57 PM
    Quelle découverte à l'époque et quel groupe
    Une discographie sans fautes
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre